Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Wolves' €22 million summer signing accuses Italian clubs of favouring foreign players

AC Milan sold Patrick Cutrone to the Premier League side in July.

By The42 Team Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 12:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,141 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4777651
Patrick Cutrone pictured competing for Wolves.
Patrick Cutrone pictured competing for Wolves.
Patrick Cutrone pictured competing for Wolves.

PATRICK CUTRONE IS grateful to AC Milan but claims he was sold by his former club because there is a preference for Italian teams to field foreign players.

The one-cap Italy international ended his 12-year association with boyhood club Milan in July after taking up Wolves’ offer of a four-year deal.

He came through the Rossoneri’s youth ranks and scored 18 goals in all competitions in an impressive breakthrough campaign in 2017-18, but the 21-year-old was less prolific last term and was moved on for a reported €22million during the close season.

Portuguese forward Rafael Leao, 20, was brought in as a replacement and Cutrone believes that move — as well as Moise Kean’s switch from Juventus to Everton — is indicative of the way teams operate in Serie A.

Me and Kean in the Premier League? It’s always the same story – foreigners are preferred to us,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport. 

“For us twenty-somethings, it’s hard, but in any case I’d like to emphasise something — I’ll always be grateful to Milan for what they gave me.”

Cutrone will be back in Italy this week as part of Wolves’ squad for their Europa League play-off first leg against Torino.

The Milan youth product has made four appearances for his new side and is expecting a difficult test in Turin on Thursday.

My first impressions of Wolves have been excellent,” he said. “I was received very well and I’ve already settled in. 

“I didn’t like living in a hotel, so I’ve found a house where my best friend has been keeping me company.

“It’ll be tough against Torino. They’re a good team and there are several similarities between us and them — passionate fans, character, pride, a sense of belonging.”

