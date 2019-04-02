This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TEAM NEWS: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes a total of six changes from the side which beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford the biggest absence through a late illness.

Victor Lindelof replaces Phil Jones in the centre of defence, while Fred and Scott McTominay come in for Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in midfield.

It’s a completely new front line for United, with Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku replacing Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and the aforementioned Rashford.

Nuno Espírito Santo makes four changes from his side’s 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor. 

Adama Traore, Jonny, Ivan Cavaleiro and Romain Saiss all drop out, with Ireland defender Matt Doherty, Ruben Vinagre, Raul Jimenez Ryan Bennett stepping up to take their places.

Wolves: Rui Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Jimenez, Jota.

Substitutes: Cavaleiro, Costa, Gibbs-White, Jonny, Ruddy, Saiss, Traore.

Man United: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pogba, Dalot, Lukaku, Lingard.

Substitutes: Jones, Mata, Martial, Andreas Pereira, Rojo, Romero, Matic.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer File Photo Source: Martin Rickett

Soccer - Sky Bet Championship - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Derby County - Molineux Stadium Source: Barrington Coombs

Shrewsbury Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers - FA Cup - Fourth Round - Montgomery Waters Meadow Source: EMPICS Sport

Good evening everyone and welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of today’s Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester United.

It’s a repeat of last month’s FA Cup quarter-final at Molineux, where Wolves ran out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Raul Jimenez and Diego Jota in an altogether excellent performance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men also fell to Arsenal six days before their FA Cup exit, but bounced back on Saturday afternoon at Old Trafford, seeing off Watford 2-1 courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

It wasn’t an entirely convincing performance against Watford in what was Solskjaer’s first game since being made permanent manager. But it was nevertheless an important three points in his side’s quest to finish in the top four.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League - Molineux Stadium Source: PA Wire/PA Images

That objective continues at Molineux tonight. Wolves, as they have done all season, represent a tricky hurdle to overcome with Nuno Espírito Santo’s side having European ambitions of their own.

They are currently two places off a Europa League spot, but are a wounded animal after succumbing to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Saturday.

If this pair’s FA Cup quarter-final a fortnight ago is anything to go by, this ought to be a decent evening’s worth of football.

Kick-off is coming up in just over an hour’s time at 7.45pm, with today’s game live on Sky Sports Main Event if you’re in the vicinity of a TV.

