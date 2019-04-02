2 mins ago

TEAM NEWS: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes a total of six changes from the side which beat Watford 2-1 on Saturday, with Marcus Rashford the biggest absence through a late illness.

Victor Lindelof replaces Phil Jones in the centre of defence, while Fred and Scott McTominay come in for Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera in midfield.

It’s a completely new front line for United, with Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Romelu Lukaku replacing Juan Mata, Anthony Martial and the aforementioned Rashford.

Nuno Espírito Santo makes four changes from his side’s 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor.

Adama Traore, Jonny, Ivan Cavaleiro and Romain Saiss all drop out, with Ireland defender Matt Doherty, Ruben Vinagre, Raul Jimenez Ryan Bennett stepping up to take their places.