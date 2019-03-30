This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer relieved to avoid Watford 'banana skin' with first win as permanent Man United boss

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial helped Man United defeat Watford on Saturday.

By AFP Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 7:23 PM
32 minutes ago 1,270 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4569182
The Norwegian shakes hands with Paul Pogba after full-time at Old Trafford.
Image: Martin Rickett
The Norwegian shakes hands with Paul Pogba after full-time at Old Trafford.
The Norwegian shakes hands with Paul Pogba after full-time at Old Trafford.
Image: Martin Rickett

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER celebrated his first match as full-time Manchester United manager with a 2-1 win over Watford though he was happier to have avoided slipping up on what he termed a potential ‘banana skin’.

The 46-year-old Norwegian — who was named permanent manager on Thursday after reviving the team following the sacking of Jose Mourinho — professed himself happier with the result than the performance.

Victory lifted United into fourth place and potentially a place in next season’s Champions League, though, Arsenal can go back ahead of them if they beat Newcastle on Monday.

“I’m happy with the result if not the performance,” said Solskjaer.

“It was one of those first games back after the international break that you know could be a potential banana skin.

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League - Old Trafford Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Source: Martin Rickett

“It didn’t really feel any different for me because the focus is always the next game but we as a team felt it was a new start after the disappointment of Wolves (they lost in the FA Cup quarter-finals), it was almost like the first game of the league.”

Solskjaer, who has also guided United into the Champions League quarter-finals, believes his side have built up the momentum to finish in the top four.

They, third-placed Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are effectively battling it out for the remaining two Champions League spots — the top two Manchester City and Liverpool look to be too far ahead to be caught.

“We came away with a win, which is great but I think everyone knows we can perform better,” said Solskjaer.

“There are four very good teams challenging for two places but we almost feel like we are in the driving seat. We have given ourselves a good chance.”

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    Player ratings: How did you rate Munster in their battling Edinburgh victory?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Rashford and Martial on target as Manchester United move into fourth place against Watford
    Rashford and Martial on target as Manchester United move into fourth place against Watford
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie