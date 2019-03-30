Solskjaer relieved to avoid Watford 'banana skin' with first win as permanent Man United boss

The Norwegian shakes hands with Paul Pogba after full-time at Old Trafford.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER celebrated his first match as full-time Manchester United manager with a 2-1 win over Watford though he was happier to have avoided slipping up on what he termed a potential ‘banana skin’.

The 46-year-old Norwegian — who was named permanent manager on Thursday after reviving the team following the sacking of Jose Mourinho — professed himself happier with the result than the performance.

Victory lifted United into fourth place and potentially a place in next season’s Champions League, though, Arsenal can go back ahead of them if they beat Newcastle on Monday.

“I’m happy with the result if not the performance,” said Solskjaer.

“It was one of those first games back after the international break that you know could be a potential banana skin.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Source: Martin Rickett

“It didn’t really feel any different for me because the focus is always the next game but we as a team felt it was a new start after the disappointment of Wolves (they lost in the FA Cup quarter-finals), it was almost like the first game of the league.”

Solskjaer, who has also guided United into the Champions League quarter-finals, believes his side have built up the momentum to finish in the top four.

They, third-placed Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are effectively battling it out for the remaining two Champions League spots — the top two Manchester City and Liverpool look to be too far ahead to be caught.

“We came away with a win, which is great but I think everyone knows we can perform better,” said Solskjaer.

“There are four very good teams challenging for two places but we almost feel like we are in the driving seat. We have given ourselves a good chance.”

