Irish women's cricket gets major boost after €1.5million investment is confirmed

CRICKET IRELAND TODAY unveiled its first-ever full-time professional contracts for Ireland Women as part of a €1.5 million investment in the women’s game. On top of this they have announced three of the world’s best teams – Australia, Pakistan and South Africa – will tour Ireland this summer.

Ireland will play three One Day Internationals and three T-20 games against South Africa between 3-17 June – the T20 games in Pembroke, the ODIs in Contarf. Those latter three games will be Ireland Women’s first fixtures as part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Australia and Pakistan arrive in July as part of a three-team tournament in Bready. However, the ICC are yet to confirm the dates of the T20 World Cup Qualifier, and details of the Ireland Women’s tour to a major full-member nation in late 2022.

In addition to all this, it was confirmed that 20 playing contracts would be handed out, seven full-time contracts to Laura Delany, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Mary Waldron – nine educational contracts to Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast and Rebecca Stokell and four non-retainer contracts to Rachel Delaney, Sarah Forbes, Hannah Little, Kate McEvoy.

Advertisement

Further good news arrived when it was confirmed that Ireland Women’s head coach Ed Joyce has signed a three-year contract extension. Joyce took over the role on an interim basis in July 2019, before being appointed full-time later that year.