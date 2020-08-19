This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 19 August, 2020
Shels go top of the WNL with win over Bohemians

Galway were 3-0 winners against Athlone in the night’s other game.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 19 Aug 2020, 10:31 PM
20 minutes ago 191 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5180721
A view of Tolka Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
A view of Tolka Park.
A view of Tolka Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SHELBOURNE WERE 3-0 winners over Bohemians on a curtailed night of action in the Women’s National League. 

Only two of the four games slated for tonight went ahead:  Treaty United versus Cork City was called off amid a Status Red wind warning wrought by Storm Ellen, while the clash of Peamount and DLR Waves was postponed because of a suspected case of Covid-19 in within DLR Waves. 

Those postponements allowed Shels vault to the top of the league in their first meeting with Bohemians, and they took the lead early in the game with a long-range strike by Izzy Atkinson.

The latter two goals came stoppage time of the second half, through Jess Gleeson and Noelle Murray. 

Elsewhere, Galway were 3-0 winners over Athlone Town thanks to a Lynsey McKey hat-trick. She struck the opening goal 10 minutes before the break, added a second after 71 minutes, and completed her hat-trick deep into stoppage time. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

