Shels go top of the WNL with win over Bohemians

SHELBOURNE WERE 3-0 winners over Bohemians on a curtailed night of action in the Women’s National League.

Only two of the four games slated for tonight went ahead: Treaty United versus Cork City was called off amid a Status Red wind warning wrought by Storm Ellen, while the clash of Peamount and DLR Waves was postponed because of a suspected case of Covid-19 in within DLR Waves.

Those postponements allowed Shels vault to the top of the league in their first meeting with Bohemians, and they took the lead early in the game with a long-range strike by Izzy Atkinson.

The latter two goals came stoppage time of the second half, through Jess Gleeson and Noelle Murray.

Elsewhere, Galway were 3-0 winners over Athlone Town thanks to a Lynsey McKey hat-trick. She struck the opening goal 10 minutes before the break, added a second after 71 minutes, and completed her hat-trick deep into stoppage time.