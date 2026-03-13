Athlone chase historic three-peat as 2026 Women's Premier Division kicks off

Town On Top

FIFTEEN YEARS ON from its inception, there’s a huge piece of history on the line in the League of Ireland Women’s Premier Division this season.

Athlone Town are looking to complete the first ever three-in-a-row.

The Midlanders became the fifth side to win back-to-back titles in 2025, but a three-peat has proved elusive, with Raheny United (2013/2014), Wexford Youths (15/16 and 17/18), Peamount United (19/20) and Shelbourne (21/22) all falling short.

Athlone set out their stall in the Presidents Cup last week, beating rivals Shelbourne 1-0 to lift the pre-season silverware.

“The Scheriff’s back in Town” was the message afterwards, with a familiar face their goalscoring hero. Dana Scheriff has returned to Athlone after spells in Switzerland and Czech Republic as well as her native America, having been the league’s top goalscorer in 2023. She should seamlessly fill the void left by Golden Boot winner and Player of the Year, Kelly Brady, after her move to Crystal Palace.

Noelle Murray is another blockbuster arrival, with John Sullivan retaining the core of his squad – including newly appointed captain, midfield maestro Hannah Waesch – ahead of his first full season in charge.

Putting the finishing touches on the club’s first double and a magical European adventure were highlights, but he will want more as they start out on the road to Sligo.

Chasing Pack

Shelbourne are out to bounce back from a rare trophyless season, and are one of eight sides with new managers this time around. Second best since their last league success in 2022, Seán Russell is the man now charged with stopping the Athlone train.

The former Treaty United boss made some big calls from the off, with the departure of the long-serving Murray particularly acrimonious, but Ireland cap Emily Kraft, the returning Maggie Pierce, and another trio of US counterparts are among several signings at Tolka Park. Russell welcomes his former side there in the first game on Saturday afternoon.

That there are two European spots up for grabs this season should make it even more competitive at the top.

Becky Watkins and Shauna Brennan in action in the President's Cup last weekend. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

After back-to-back third-place finishes, Galway United should be right in the conversation as they target their first-ever league title. Phil Trill has retained most of his squad, while adding ex-Shels goalkeeper Amanda McQuillan.

Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians are among others eyeing major breakthroughs, with traditional heavyweights Wexford and Peamount seeking resurgences. All four are operating under new managers.

The pressure is on Rovers to deliver, as detailed here by The 42, with proven manager James O’Callaghan leading a new-look squad. Ellen Molloy was their marquee off-season signing after a dramatic move from Wexford.

Bohs were one of the stories of last season, reaching both the FAI Cup and All-Island Cup finals. Assistant coach Alan Murphy has stepped up to take charge of the young side following the sudden departure of Alban Hysa.

Gary Seery is in full control of their opening day opponents Peamount while co-manager Emma Donohue takes a break from football. The 2023 champions must cope with the loss of several players, but DLR Waves striker Nadine Clare is among their signings from around the league.

It’s a similar situation at Wexford, where former Ireland U19 boss Dave Connell is at the helm of the reigning All-Island Cup champions. They have added domestic (Megan Smyth-Lynch and Lauren Walsh) and international players (from the US and Canada) as they look to stay in the mix.

Moving On Up

Climbing the table will be the priority for others. Treaty United made strides last season, clocking their record points tally in the league, before their progress stalled. Laurie Ryan is their new manager, and the former Athlone captain interestingly has a squad number as well as a seat in the dugout.

Laura Heffenan is the other female boss in the league at DLR Waves, as she double jobs in the Northern Ireland women’s setup. She has brought recently-retired Ireland striker Rianna Jarrett in as her number two in a statement of intent as they eye improvement: a 15-point gap separated them (ninth) from Treaty (eighth) last season.

Rianna Jarrett was unveiled in December. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

With goal differences deep in the negative, Sligo Rovers and newcomers Waterford were deadlocked six points further back on 12. Former Bohs U19 boss Gavin Hughes has taken charge out west, opting to bolster the squad with several American players and Portuguese midfielder Manu Baptista Filipe, while Gary Hunt continues his project with the Blues after avoiding bottom place last season.

Cork City took the wooden spoon, where new manager Barry Ryan will try to steady the ship after a series of disappointing campaigns.

Changing of the guard

There was an end-of-an-era feel as last season came to a close, with several stalwarts calling time on their Women’s Premier Division careers.

It’s hard to imagine the league without them, with most involved since the inaugural season of 2011/12 and enjoying plenty of success. They are all legends and leaders in their own right.

Legendary Wexford captain Kylie Murphy lifted every title possible through the years, and leaves a major vacuum. Rianna Jarrett also bowed out at the Slaneysiders after a decorated career hampered by injury.

Karen Duggan and Áine O’Gorman were other headline retirements, the former Irish internationals finishing up at Peamount and Rovers respectively. How both sides will cope with the loss of their experienced skippers remains to be seen.

The retirement of long-serving DLR Waves goalkeeper Eve Badana went more under the radar, but there are big gloves to fill there as Rugile Auskalnyte and Summer Lawless vie to be number one.

The knock-on effect of ins and outs will become apparent over the next few weeks, with Murray to Athlone and Molloy to Rovers among the most striking moves.

International influx and homegrown stars

There has been a shift in the league in recent years, with a big number of international players coming to these shores.

Athlone Town have been the main beneficiaries as the club invests in women’s football, with US-born Madie Gibson and Hannah Waesch among their standout stars.

Bohs and Athlone before last year's FAI Cup final. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

The 42 found that last season, half of the professional players in the Women’s Premier Division were at the Midlanders (12), with others at Shamrock Rovers (10), Treaty United (1) and Wexford (1).

The arrival of foreign players hasn’t worked in every instance, while it hasn’t been possible in others, with lack of funds an ongoing issue. It’s understood 85-90% of players across the league receive just expenses.

Many clubs have reverted to developing their pathways and structures.

Like the Men’s Premier Division, it is a hotbed for young, homegrown talent, with Madison McGuane (Treaty United), Aoibhe Brennan (Bohemians), Ella Kelly (Shamrock Rovers) and Halle Harcourt (Shelbourne) among the many rising stars worth keeping an eye on.

The standard is decent, but interest, attendance and coverage levels haven’t correlated.

Get out to a game, or stick on TG4 or LOITV, and enjoy another rollercoaster season.

