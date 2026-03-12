Pressure on Shamrock Rovers to deliver women's silverware this season

HILL RUNS IN the Phoenix Park have been a staple of Shamrock Rovers’ pre-season training. Many mornings were spent slogging around The Magazine Fort, with team breakfast the reward afterwards.

James O’Callaghan did it himself as a player of the League of Ireland, and brought it into his successful managerial career at Peamount United. He has since introduced the old-school tradition to their south-west Dublin rivals.

O’Callaghan was appointed Rovers manager last December, crossing the divide after a season-long break from the league.

He arrived after the contentious departure of his former player, Stephanie Zambra, who had been in interim charge since Collie O’Neill stepped down mid-season.

The former Irish international said she was “disappointed” as she confirmed her exit the previous month, adding that she had “spent the last six weeks planning and preparing for next season in the hope of bringing silverware to the club”.

That challenge now falls to O’Callaghan, who won three league titles in eight years at Peamount.

The arrival of a proven and experienced manager is a statement of intent from Rovers, who have largely underwhelmed since their much-vaunted return in 2023. The pressure is on to deliver.

Three years ago, they set out to “change the game,” with Zambra and Áine O’Gorman among their initial high-profile signings. The duo moved from O’Callaghan’s Peamount, while Shelbourne were also hit hard as Rovers’ return coincided with the introduction of professional contracts to the league.

The Tallaght club made a splash in an effort to mirror their dominance in the men’s game, with former UCD boss O’Neill taking charge.

“This is Shamrock Rovers. Once you walk in the door, the expectation is to win the league,” he said.

Indeed, it was Peamount who reigned supreme that season in a true underdog story.

The Hoops finished seven points behind in third – and have not since scaled those heights.

Back-to-back fifth-placed finishes followed, with Athlone winning both titles, while Rovers are yet to lift silverware. In fact, they have reached just one final: the 2024 All-Island Cup decider where they were beaten on penalties by Galway United at Tallaght Stadium.

Cutting the gap will be paramount first, having finished 18 points behind the Midlanders last season and 20 off the previous campaign.

Rovers have invested through the years, with several young talents graduating from the academy system.

But, like other clubs in the league, their squad has been hit by moves to the UK, with Abbie Larkin, Katie Keane, Lia O’Leary, Joy Ralph, Scarlett Herron and Jess Hennessy among those to depart, often mid-season.

And who could forget the high-profile cameo of Ruesha Littlejohn?

The 42 understands that 10 of the 24 professional players in the Women’s Premier Division last season played for Rovers. It’s believed they are operating off a similar budget this year. (12 at Athlone and one apiece at Treaty United and Wexford made up the tally.)

O’Callaghan had had a busy winter of ins and outs, with somewhat of a squad revamp complete ahead of their league opener away to Cork City on Saturday afternoon.

Big signing: Ellen Molloy. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Ellen Molloy was their marquee signing from Wexford, though the Irish international will make a temporary move to the US in May. Midfield maestro Sadhbh Doyle, goalkeeper Amanda Budden and Lauryn O’Callaghan – James’ daughter – join from Peamount, with Therese Kinneavy and Roisin McGovern other smart captures from Galway and Bohemians respectively. Former Ireland U19 ‘keeper Erica Turner and American midfielder Caitlin St Leger arrive from overseas.

The now-retired O’Gorman was the headline departure, with Melissa O’Kane, Aimee Neal, Aoife Brophy and Summer Lawless also making way. Tricky winger Ella Kelly is among their top academy products and underage internationals, along with towering centre-back Maria Reynolds, who recently trained with Carla Ward’s Ireland squad.

Bonded by a gruelling pre-season, and with some friendly wins under their belt, the real business starts now. The Hoops will be hoping to climb the table – with two European spots up for grabs an added incentive – and end their wait for silverware across the three competitions in which they compete.

This feels like a crucial juncture, not unlike where the men’s team found themselves before Stephen Bradley turned the tide. O’Callaghan will be hoping for similar success on the women’s side.

He has been a lifelong Rovers fan, having sold programmes in Glenmalure Park back in the day. Living in Tallaght, he’s a regular attendee at men’s games.

They’re on the road to Cork for their opener, but O’Callaghan will lead his new side out at the Dublin 24 venue next Saturday.

You’ll never guess who they’re playing . . .

Let the games begin.