Defending champions Athlone put three goals past Galway as Sligo Rovers stun Peamount

Results – Women’s Premier Division

DLR Waves 1-4 Shamrock Rovers

Sligo Rovers 1-0 Peamount United

Treaty United 1-3 Shelbourne

Cork City 0-2 Bohemians

Wexford Youths 2-0 Waterford

Galway United 0-3 Athlone Town

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS ATHLONE Town put three goals past Galway United this evening to continue their unbeaten start to the season in the women’s Premier Division.

Athlone Town are now back at the summit of the table after Shelbourne temporarily went top after defeating Treaty United. Galway’s unbeaten run is over but they still remain in third place with a game in hand.

Isabel Ryan, Madison Gibson and Shauna Brennan were all on target as Athlone Town came away from their trip to Eamonn Deacy Park with all three points.

Ryan grabbed the lead after just five minutes, getting on the end of a cross from Katie Sullivan at the back post and finishing from close range. Gibson doubled their lead in the 19th minute before Brennan wrapped up the win with just 38 minutes on the clock.

Her effort from outside the box initially came back off the crossbar and the referee ruled that the ball had crossed the line after taking a touch off Galway goalkeeper Jayne Merren.

Well… did this Shauna Brennan strike cross the line? 😳



The referee thinks so, and @AthloneTownAFC are 3-0 up in Galway! pic.twitter.com/aE4YUaOFrd — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) May 3, 2025

Earlier, Sligo Rovers stunned Peamount United with a hard-earned and well-deserved 1-0 win at the Showgrounds. Anna McDaniel’s 19th-minute goal was the difference as the Bit O’Red enjoyed a memorable victory over the 2023 champions.

Shelbourne stormed to a 3-1 win over Treaty United at Markets Field, a quick-fire double from the in-form Mackenzie Anthony seeing them home.

Rebecca Cooke broke the deadlock for Shels in the 40th minute, before Ciara Breslin levelled matters early in the second-half.

But goals from American forward Anthony in the 76th and 79th minutes secured the win for the North Dublin outfit, as Republic of Ireland assistant head coach Alan Mahon was an interested spectator.

Shamrock Rovers made it two wins over DLR Waves in weeks after a 4-1 victory at the UCD Bowl. The Hoops won last weekend’s All-Island Cup opener 6-0, and again eased to glory in the league.

Emily Corbet scored a brilliant brace, while Scarlett Herron and Joy Ralph were also on the scoresheet for Rovers, who led 2-0 at half time. Aisling Meehan scored for the hosts to make it 2-1 just before the hour-mark, but Ralph responded immediately and Corbet wrapped up another three points.

Elsewhere, goals from Della Doherty and Millie Daly secured victory for Wexford in their home tie against Waterford.

And Bohemians also won on the road, beating Cork City 2-0 at Turner’s Cross. Goals in either half from Roisin McGovern and Lisa Murphy did the damage for Bohs.