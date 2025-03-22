Seven in a row for unstoppable England? Everything you need to know about the Women's Six Nations

England

Head coach: John Mitchell

Key player: Ellie Kildunne

2024 finish: 1st

England are chasing their seventh Six Nations title in a row before hosting the World Cup this summer. The Red Roses sealed their third consecutive Grand Slam last year with a clinical 42-21 win over nearest challengers France. John Mitchell’s side go into this championship on a 20-game winning run, having added a second WXV1 title by defeating Canada in October.

Their strength in depth is frightening, with World Rugby Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne among their biggest names. The Harlequins star scored nine tries and blew every other player in last year’s tournament out of the water when it came to both meters carried and meters gained. Zoe Aldcroft, meanwhile, is England’s new captain as they open their title defence against Italy.

The champions will be favourites to reign supreme once more, but like others, will have August and September’s World Cup in mind too. There, they will face Australia, USA and Samoa in the pool stages as they look to dethrone New Zealand and win their first World Cup since 2014 — and third in total.

France

Head coaches: Gaelle Mignot and David Ortiz

Key player: Marine Menager

2024 finish: 2nd

Ireland’s opening opponents, France have generally been second best to England since their last Six Nations triumph in 2018. They were the last team to actually beat the Red Roses in the competition seven years ago, but have lost all of the last 13 duels between the sides.

Gaelle Mignot and David Ortiz’s charges will be looking for a response after a disappointing WXV1 campaign last Autumn, where they suffered heavy defeats to Canada and New Zealand.

Les Bleues are a team full of pace and power, with wing Marine Menager, scrum-half Pauline Bourdon and centre Gabrielle Vernier among their standout stars. Ireland trained against them while at the tournament in Vancouver, and this is a rematch of last year’s 38-17 opening loss in Les Mans. France share a World Cup pool with Italy, South Africa and Brazil.

Ireland

Head coach: Scott Bemand

Key player: Aoife Wafer

2024 finish: 3rd

“With the World Cup looming, this is a crucial Six Nations for Ireland,” The 42‘s Murray Kinsella wrote in his team preview this week.

2024 was a memorable year for Scott Bemand’s side. Having missed out on 2021 World Cup qualification and finishing with the Six Nations wooden spoon as recently as 2023, a third-place finish in last year’s tournament indicated an upward trajectory.

Aoife Wafer in action against New Zealand in September. Travis Prior / INPHO Travis Prior / INPHO / INPHO

They then stunned world champions New Zealand at WXV1 and also overcame USA, having beaten Australia in a Belfast tune-up beforehand. They return to Kingspan Park this afternoon, targetting a positive performance against heavyweights France as they look to close the gap on the top two.

Aoife Wafer and Erin King have stolen the headlines of late after their World Rugby awards, while Ireland have been boosted by a raft of Seven stars. Amee-Leigh Costigan is among them, and captains the team against France. Result aside, they will be targeting a promising start to a huge year, as New Zealand, Japan and Spain lie in wait at the World Cup.

Italy

Head coach: Fabio Roselli

Key player: Beatrice Rigoni

2024 finish: 5th

Italy’s sole win last year came against Ireland, the 27-21 scoreline at the RDS securing their first victory on these shores. They beat Wales and South Africa at WXV2 last autumn, but have since changed head coach with Fabio Roselli succeeding Giovanni Raineri at the helm.

A daunting opener awaits away to England, but Italy will be targeting Six Nations improvements amidst a big 2025. The bonus-point win over Ireland last time out helped them avoid the wooden spoon ahead of a Wales side who also suffered four defeats.

Beatrice Rigoni is among Roselli’s most recognisable players, the Sale Sharks centre/winger generally at the heart of everything good they do, while full-back Ostuni Minuzzi can carve a defence open. They face France, South Africa and Brazil at the World Cup this summer.

Scotland

Head coach: Bryan Easson

Key player: Francesca McGhie

2024 finish: 4th

Francesca McGhie is one to watch. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Like Ireland, Scotland are a team on the rise. Bemand’s side edged them 15-12 in Belfast last year, and finished just above them in the Six Nations table — reflecting their world ranking positions (6th and 7th).

The Scots went on to beat Italy and Japan at WXV2, but fell short to Australia in the title decider. Bryan Easson has been building his squad, with nine uncapped players called up for the Six Nations and exciting youngsters coming to the fore. 21-year-old flying finisher Francesca McGhie is a huge threat, while 20-year-old back row Alex Stewart was their breakout star in last year’s championship.

The Scots have finished fourth in the last two campaigns, and like others, will be targeting third place. Hosting Wales, Ireland and Italy is a boost, as they seek momentum ahead of the World Cup where they are grouped with the Welsh, Canada and Fiji.

Wales

Head coach: Sean Lynn

Key player: Hannah Jones

2024 finish: 6th

2024 was a difficult year for Wales, with the rock-bottom Six Nations finish compounded by a disappointing WXV2 campaign. While their sole win in the spring was a narrow one against Italy, they beat only Japan in the autumn.

Ioan Cunningham departed thereafter, with Sean Lynn — formerly of Gloucester-Hartpury — tasked with leading the new era. Captain Hannah Jones is among their key players, her hard running lines in the midfield a key platform for the Welsh, who are without injured prop Sisilia Tuipulotu.

After an underwhelming championship last year, the only way is up for Lynn and co. in this all-important World Cup year. They will be pitted against Canada, Scotland and Fiji there, but it’s all eyes on the Six Nations first.

A cracking weekend awaits.

2025 Six Nations opening fixtures

Saturday 22 March

Ireland v France, 1pm, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast — Virgin Media One and BBC 2

Scotland v Wales, 4.45pm, DAM Health Stadium, Edinburgh — BBC 2

Sunday 23 March