Six Nations announce new dates for 2021 Women’s and U20s Championships

Action from Ireland v England in the 2020 Six Nations.

NEW DATES HAVE been announced for the rescheduled 2021 Women’s and U20s Six Nations Championships.

The Women’s Six Nations will take place in April with the U20s championship taking place in June and July.

The Six Nations Rugby announcement comes after the recommendation of a working group specifically tasked to examine various rescheduling options after the decision was taken in January to postpone both competitions due to Covid-19.

Starting on the weekend of 3/4 April and finishing on 24 April, this year’s Women’s Six Nations will see a new and condensed format similar to that of the recent Autumn Nations Cup, culminating in a grand final weekend to crown the Six Nations Champions 2021.

Two pools of three teams will take place with each side playing one home and away fixture. Teams will then face off against the opposing ranked team from the other pool in the play-offs matches.

The U20s Six Nations will take place across June and July in the same format as originally planned, but through a condensed 3-week period. The tournament is expected to start on 19 June.

Further fixture dates, venues and kick off times for both tournaments will be announced in due course.

“We are delighted to make this announcement today and confirm new plans for our Women’s and U20s championships,” said Ben Morel, CEO of Six Nations Rugby.

“The promotion and development of rugby at all levels is a key strategic priority for Six Nations. We see huge opportunity for growth in the women’s game in particular and feel it will benefit hugely from having its own specific window and being firmly placed in the limelight.

“Our priority has always been to deliver two outstanding tournaments but equally ensuring both competitions can be played safely, taking every consideration for player welfare.

“A significant challenge we faced in rescheduling the Women’s tournament was the limited available window due to World Cup Qualifiers, domestic leagues, rest periods and World Cup preparations for qualified teams.

“Following consultation with our unions and federations as well as other key stakeholders, it was agreed that April would be the best window in which to stage the championship.

“The U20 Six Nations Championship is also a hugely important competition in terms of player development and for those representing their country at this level it is a major milestone in any career. We look forward to announcing fixture details for the U20’s in due course.”

2021 Women’s Six Nations

Pool A : England – Italy – Scotland

Pool B : France – Ireland – Wales