Worcester suspended from Premiership and Cup for rest of season

WORCESTER HAVE BEEN suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

The Warriors’ Premiership future had been left in doubt after the club was partially liquidated on Wednesday, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million (€6.8m).

Advertisement

“Following a meeting of the RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Worcester Warriors from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season,” a statement from the governing body read on Thursday evening.

Wednesday’s ruling instructed that WRFC Players Ltd, a subsidiary of WRFC Trading Ltd through which players and some staff are paid, be wound up. A winding-up petition against WRFC Trading Ltd, which remains in administration, has been suspended.

Club captain Ted Hill, Ollie Lawrence, Fergus Lee-Warner and Valeriy Morozov had already joined Bath on loan. Following the latest ruling, other players had their contracts terminated, along with members of staff, which saw British and Irish Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe return to former club Edinburgh.

Administrators Begbies Traynor are seeking a buyer for WRFC Trading Ltd and are talking to two consortiums.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

The RFU said the decision to suspend the team would allow “space and time” to prioritise the work to secure a deal for the long-term future of the club.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!