Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 6 October 2022
Advertisement

Worcester suspended from Premiership and Cup for rest of season

The Warriors’ Premiership future had been left in doubt after the club was partially liquidated on Wednesday.

By Press Association Thursday 6 Oct 2022, 6:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,104 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5886309
Worcester Warriors' Sixways Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Worcester Warriors' Sixways Stadium.
Worcester Warriors' Sixways Stadium.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

WORCESTER HAVE BEEN suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the Rugby Football Union has announced.

The Warriors’ Premiership future had been left in doubt after the club was partially liquidated on Wednesday, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million (€6.8m).

“Following a meeting of the RFU’s Club Financial Viability Group today, the RFU can confirm the suspension of Worcester Warriors from the Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup for the remainder of the 2022-23 season,” a statement from the governing body read on Thursday evening.

Wednesday’s ruling instructed that WRFC Players Ltd, a subsidiary of WRFC Trading Ltd through which players and some staff are paid, be wound up. A winding-up petition against WRFC Trading Ltd, which remains in administration, has been suspended.

Club captain Ted Hill, Ollie Lawrence, Fergus Lee-Warner and Valeriy Morozov had already joined Bath on loan. Following the latest ruling, other players had their contracts terminated, along with members of staff, which saw British and Irish Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe return to former club Edinburgh.

Administrators Begbies Traynor are seeking a buyer for WRFC Trading Ltd and are talking to two consortiums.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

The RFU said the decision to suspend the team would allow “space and time” to prioritise the work to secure a deal for the long-term future of the club.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie