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Head-to-head: Mbappé and Haaland. Alamy Stock Photo.
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Who will win tonight’s World Cup game – Norway v France

Kick-off at Boston Stadium is 8pm Irish time.
6.16am, 26 Jun 2026

IT ALL COMES down to this in the race for top spot in Group I. Norway v France. Erling Haaland v Kylian Mbappé. The Northern Lights v the Eiffel Tower.

France are in pole position on goal difference, after wins over Senegal (3-1) and Iraq (3-0). Norway also have a 100% record as they head for the knockout stages following victories over Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2).

Mbappé and Haaland have both scored twice in both games, as a remarkable Golden Boot race continues.

But who will be sitting pretty top of Group I tonight? Kick-off at Boston Stadium is 8pm Irish time. 

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

France  (23)
Draw  (8)
Norway  (7)

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