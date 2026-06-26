IT ALL COMES down to this in the race for top spot in Group I. Norway v France. Erling Haaland v Kylian Mbappé. The Northern Lights v the Eiffel Tower.
France are in pole position on goal difference, after wins over Senegal (3-1) and Iraq (3-0). Norway also have a 100% record as they head for the knockout stages following victories over Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2).
Mbappé and Haaland have both scored twice in both games, as a remarkable Golden Boot race continues.
But who will be sitting pretty top of Group I tonight? Kick-off at Boston Stadium is 8pm Irish time.
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Who will win tonight’s World Cup game – Norway v France
IT ALL COMES down to this in the race for top spot in Group I. Norway v France. Erling Haaland v Kylian Mbappé. The Northern Lights v the Eiffel Tower.
France are in pole position on goal difference, after wins over Senegal (3-1) and Iraq (3-0). Norway also have a 100% record as they head for the knockout stages following victories over Iraq (4-1) and Senegal (3-2).
Mbappé and Haaland have both scored twice in both games, as a remarkable Golden Boot race continues.
But who will be sitting pretty top of Group I tonight? Kick-off at Boston Stadium is 8pm Irish time.
Who do you think will win?
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