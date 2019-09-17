Familiar foes all have a point to prove in Pool D

RWC Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Fiji, Uruguay.

WHATEVER THE FIJIAN phrase for Deja vu is, it’s undoubtedly been muttered more than a few times with a curse leading into this World Cup.

For Japan 2019 marks the fourth straight World Cup in which they will face Wales in the pool stage, and it’s the third time in that run that the inseparable pair will be joined by Australia.

As ever with a Pacific island nation they face an inherent uphill struggle, but Fiji will travel to Japan hoping to repeat the fantastic feat of 2007, when they beat Wales to reach the knockout stage.

Vereniki Goneva is tackled by Australia's Michael Hooper at the 2015 World Cup. Source: GLYN KIRK

John McKee, who had a stint with Connacht early this century, will present a side housing outrageous talents and also that invaluable sense – which Ireland know well – that they are hitting important markers en route to this tournament; the NZ Maori were accounted for in July and November saw them defeat France.

From Ben Volavola to Kini Murimurivalu and Leone Nakarawa, they have supremely talented players who have seen brighter form, but if Semi Radradra sparks, don’t be surprised to see them all catch fire again.

Australia will be the first side to contend with Fiji, and many believe the Wallabies to be a vulnerable giant.

For the record, The42 thinks otherwise, but there is a prevailing sense that the 2015 World Cup runners-up are at risk of inner turmoil still simmering since the Israel Folau affair.

While Wales (4/6 favourites to win the pool) approach this tournament on the back of a Grand Slam as a group reaching some sense of maturity as Warren Gatland prepares to bow out, Australia (6/5) are a comparatively patchwork outfit with the return of one-time enfants terribles James O’Connor and Kurtley Beale, while the irrepressible Christian Lealiifano is back from nothing less than a bout of leukemia to hold the reins as Michael Cheika’s number 10.

Dan Biggar taking on Georgia in 2017. Source: David Davies

With David Pocock suited up for one last tour and Cheika’s ability to fire a side up for the very biggest occasion, an embattled Wallabies outfit looks set to be a dangerous animal indeed.

The spanner in the works for those sides with impressive World Cup track records is Georgia, a side seemingly perfectly equipped to punish the traditional weakness of Australia and Fiji, and who continually show an ability to drag Wales into a tight contest.

Though they have called Mamuka Gorgodze out of retirement for one last job as if he is a walking movie trope, Georgia are more than just a big scary pack these days. Soso Matiashvili proved his athleticism from fullback last year and they have half-backs in Tedo Abzhandadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze who are capable of building from a solid platform.

Key match: Week two will pit the Grand Slam champions against Australia in Tokyo – kick-off 8.45 Sunday 29 September (eir Sport). Providing both Wales and Wallabies come through a Tier 2 Test in weekend one, the winner will be well-placed to avoid meeting England in the quarter-finals.

Australia –Allan Alaalatoa, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Jack Dempsey, Folau Fainga’a, Michael Hooper (c), Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Izack Rodda, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Simmons, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Taniela Tupou, Jordan Uelese, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Kurtley Beale, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Dane Haylett-Petty, Reece Hodge, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Tevita Kuridrani, Christian Lealiifano, James O’Connor, Jordan Petaia, Matt Toomua, Nic White.

Fiji – Campese Ma’afu, Eroni Mawi, Peni Ravai, Mesulame Dolokoto, Samuel Matavesi, Ratu Vere Vugakoto, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Manasa Saulo, Kalivati Tawake, Tevita Cavubati, Leone Nakarawa, Api Ratuniyarawa, Tevita Ratuva, Semi Kunatani, Viliame Mata, Mosese Voka, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Peceli Yato, Frank Lomani, Nikola Matawalu, Henry Seniloli, Levani Botia, Jale Vatubua, Ben Volavola, Vereniki Goneva, Filipo Nakosi, Waisea Nayacalevu, Semi Radradra, Josua Tuisova, Joshua Matavesi, Alivereti Veitokani, Kini Murimurivalu.

Georgia – Mikheil Nariashvili, Guram Gogichashvili, Shalva Mamukashvili, Jaba Bregvadze, Vano Karkadze, Levan Chilachava, Giorgi Melikidze, Beka Gigashvili, Giorgi Nemsadze, Shalva Sutiashvili, Mamuka Gorgodze, Kote Mikautadze, Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, Lasha Lomidze, Otar Giorgadze, Beka Gorgadze, Beka Saghinadze, Sandro Todua, Soso Matiashvili, Mirian Modebadze, Zurab Dzneladze, Davit Katcharava, Merab Sharikadze, Tamaz Mtchedlidze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Lasha Malaghuradze, Lasha Khmaladze, Tedo Abzhandadze, Giorgi Begadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze, Gela Aprasidze.

Uruguay –Facundo Gattas, Joaquín Jaunsolo, Mateo Sanguinetti, Germán Kessler, Guillermo Pujadas, Diego Arbelo, Juan Echeverría, Juan Pedro Rombys, Ignacio Dotti, Manuel Leindekar, Diego Magno, Franco Lamana, Manuel Ardao, Santiago Civetta, Manuel Diana, Juan Manuel Gaminara (c), Juan Diego Ormaechea, Alejandro Nieto, Agustín Ormaechea, Santiago Arata, Felipe Berchesi, Felipe Etcheverry, Juan Manuel Cat, Santiago Vilaseca, Agustín Della Corte, Tomás Inciarte, Federico Favaro, Nicolás Freitas, Leandro Leivas, Gastón Mieres, Rodrigo Silva.

Wales – Jake Ball, Adam Beard, Rhys Carre, James Davies, Elliot Dee, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones (c), Wyn Jones, Dillon Lewis, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Ken Owens, Aaron Shingler, Nicky Smith, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Josh Adams, Hallam Amos, Dan Biggar, Aled Davies, Gareth Davies, Jonathan Davies, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Hadleigh Parkes, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin, Liam Williams, Tomos Williams.

Pool D Fixtures

Australia v Fiji, 21 September, 05.45 (All times Irish)

Wales v Georgia, 23 September, 11.15

Fiji v Uruguay, 25 September, 06.15

Georgia v Uruguay, 29 September, 06.15

Australia v Wales, 29 September, 08.45

Georgia v Fiji, 3 October, 06.15

Australia v Uruguay, 5 October, 06.15

Wales v Fiji, 9 October, 10.45

Australia v Georgia, 11 October, 11.15

Wales v Uruguay, 13 October, 09.15