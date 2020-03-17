This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
World Cup winner and Juventus star catches coronavirus

Blaise Matuidi is currently asymptomatic, his club Juventus confirmed on Tuesday.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 7:25 PM
FRANCE WORLD CUP winner Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for coronavirus but is currently asymptomatic, his club Juventus confirmed on Tuesday.

“Matuidi has undergone medical tests that have revealed his positivity to the Coronavirus-COVID-19,” the Italian champions said in a statement.

Juve added 32-year-old Matuidi, who lifted the World Cup in 2018, is currently “in voluntary home isolation”.

His club teammate Daniele Rugani was the first top-flight footballer to be diagnosed with coronavirus last Wednesday.

The 25-year-old was also asymptomatic and is currently self-isolating in a room at the team’s J-Hotel, beside the Italian champions’ training centre and the whole squad were all in quarantine after Rugani tested positive.

In total 12 Serie A players have been diagnosed with the illness, which has killed more than 2,000 people in the Mediterranean country.

