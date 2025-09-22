Irish athletes advance at World Rowing and Para Swimming Championships

IRISH MEN’S DOUBLE sculls duo Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle, and women’s single star Fiona Murtagh, have won their heats and qualified for their respective semi-finals at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai, China.

Olympic medallists McCarthy and Doyle combined to power to victory in 6:20.67, over five seconds clear of the Italian crew in second.

Poland (6:11.99), Serbia (6:13.18) and Romania (6:11.88) won the other heats, which were significantly faster. The semi-finals take place on Wednesday.

Doyle is stepping in for Paul O’Donovan at this championships, who is unavailable due to work commitments. McCarthy and O’Donovan won back to back Olympic lightweight double sculls at Paris 2024, but have transitioned to heavyweight.

Doyle won double sculls bronze with Daire Lynch at last summer’s Games. O’Donovan has also shared a boat with Lynch this year.

Doyle (left) and McCarthy (right) with Daire Lynch after the 2024 Olympics. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Murtagh stormed to heat success in the women’s single sculls. The University of Galway BC woman clocked 7:18.03, over six seconds ahead of Spain’s Esther Briz Zamorano.

Her semi-final is scheduled for Friday.

Konan Pazzaia has also progressed in the men’s single sculls, finishing second in his heat to secure safe passage to Wednesday’s quarter-finals. He clocked 6:45.99 to cross behind Uruguay.

Pazzaia previously partnered McCarthy in the men’s double, winning European bronze together in May.

Meanwhile, the women’s double of Mags Cremen and Zoe Hyde, and women’s four of Natalie Long, Emma Waters, Imogen Magner and Aisling Hayes advanced to their respective B finals.

Cremen and Hyde finished fourth in their heat, behind China, Netherlands and the neutral team.

The women’s four were also fourth in their heat, home after New Zealand, Netherlands and Australia.

Róisín Ní Riain (file photo). Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere, Róisín Ní Riain has progressed to her second final at the Para Swimming World Championships in Singapore.

The Limerick star won S13 100m Butterfly bronze on day one, and followed up her success with a strong showing in the SB13 100m Breaststroke heat.

Ní Riain finished second in a time of 1:20.04 to book her spot in this afternoon’s final [1.16pm Irish time, live on the Paralympics YouTube Channel].

“It was just about getting out this morning and doing a good but controlled swim and getting into tonight so job done,” said the double Paralympic medallist.

Síomha Nic Brádaigh was sixth in the 400m Freestyle heats in 6:06.71 , while the remaining three members of the Irish Para swimming squad begin their campaigns tomorrow.