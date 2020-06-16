This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 16 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Final decision on Test windows in 2020 to be confirmed by World Rugby on 30 June

A World Rugby meeting yesterday failed to find consensus on the long-term global calendar.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 16 Jun 2020, 9:10 AM
38 minutes ago 314 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5123930

WORLD RUGBY SAYS a final decision on when Test matches will be played in 2020 will be confirmed by a vote on 30 June.

courtney-lawes-and-jonathan-sexton Ireland have had four games postponed in 2020. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The game’s unions, clubs, competitions, and players body met on a ‘Professional Game Forum’ video call yesterday to discuss the possibility of all parties aligning for a genuine global calendar in the future.

However, World Rugby has reported that after an exchange of “frank views,” the meeting concluded with “the absence of full alignment.”

World Rugby, the Six Nations, SANZAAR, International Rugby Players, the British and Irish Lions, EPCR, Pro14, LNR, PRL, and Japan’s Top League were all present at the online meeting, as were union representatives from Argentina, Australia, England, Fiji, France, Japan, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

It’s believed that the French clubs – represented by LNR – were among the most vocal of opponents to a proposal to make rugby a summer sport in Europe, which would mean competing against some of the biggest events in others sports. English clubs are understood to have expressed their own concerns with the mooted shift. 

However, World Rugby says there is a commitment to “further detailed commercial and player welfare modelling” with the clubs as the governing body pushes for a potential new Test-match period of October/November from 2021, replacing the July window.

World Rugby insists that all parties have agreed that reform of the international calendar is required post-Covid 19 in order to “revitalise the global game and deliver much-needed alignment between international and club rugby with fewer overlaps and enhanced player rest periods.”

However, it remains to be seen what compromise is reached on the issue of the long-term global calendar.

More pressingly, World Rugby has confirmed that “further information sharing and discussion will be undertaken with all parties regarding the viability of proposed adjustments to the 2020 international release weekends stipulated in Regulation 9 that will enable postponed and other international matches to be played in an adjusted window from October, while enabling the completion of existing club competitions.”

Ireland’s 2020 Six Nations matches against Italy in Dublin and France in Paris were among the fixtures to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, while Andy Farrell’s team also had their two-Test tour of Australia in July postponed.

Ireland are scheduled to face Australia, Japan, and South Africa in November, although it’s unclear if travel restrictions will allow those teams to visit Dublin.

Whatever is to happen, World Rugby say a final decision on the 2020 international windows will be confirmed by a World Rugby Council vote on 30 June following consideration and recommendation by the World Rugby Executive Committee.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie