Kieffer Moore nets perfect hat-trick as Wrexham end Coventry’s unbeaten record

KIEFFER MOORE DOWNED Coventry with a perfect second-half hat-trick as Wrexham won 3-2 to inflict a first league defeat on the Championship leaders.

Coventry, the only unbeaten side in the EFL, were closing in on a club-record seventh straight league win when Ephron Mason-Clark superbly slotted the Sky Blues ahead midway through the first half.

The omens were not good for Wrexham given Frank Lampard’s side had scored 34 goals in 12 games before arriving in north Wales and the Red Dragons had won only one of their previous seven.

But Moore turned the contest on its head with two goals in the space of nine second-half minutes, the Wales striker capitalising on a couple of excellent Josh Windass assists.

Moore then took his tally for the season to nine – from yet another Windass assist – seven minutes from time, his fine left-footed strike adding to his earlier right-foot finish and header.

Coventry made the final moments interesting as Tatsuhiro Sakamoto gave them hope from 20 yards, but Wrexham held on to move up to 11th in the table.