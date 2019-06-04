This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shaqiri wants to stay at 'best club in Europe' Liverpool until end of contract in 2023

The Swiss international is happy at Anfield despite not playing a part in the Champions League final.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,662 Views 7 Comments
The Swiss attacker celebrates with the Champions League trophy in Madrid.
Image: DPA/PA Images
The Swiss attacker celebrates with the Champions League trophy in Madrid.
Image: DPA/PA Images

XHERDAN SHAQIRI SAYS he is determined to stay at Liverpool despite having to settle for a backup role at the newly-crowned European champions .

The Switzerland international played 90 minutes just seven times in his debut season at Anfield – though one of those occasions was the stunning 4-0 win over Barcelona.

With Mo Salah occupying his preferred spot on the right wing, Shaqiri knew he would face a tough task dislodging him from the starting XI when he signed, and he is happy to be part of the squad.

“I’m at Liverpool FC, the best club in Europe,” Shaqiri said.

“The manager has many good options and has to decide who can play. I knew before my transfer that the competition here is very tough.

“I have a long-term contract and I definitely will stay.”

Having signed from relegated Stoke City for £13.5 million last summer, Shaqiri took to his role as an impact sub and contributed match-winning goals and assists against Manchester United and Huddersfield, finishing the campaign with six goals and five assists in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur - FC Liverpool Shaqiri made 15 starts across all competitions for Liverpool last season. Source: DPA/PA Images

One of those assists came in the Barcelona victory – it was from his cross that Georginio Wijnaldum rose to head Liverpool level in the tie.

It was his first European involvement since the group stage defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but a vital one nonetheless and he is delighted to have played a part in bringing a sixth European Cup to Merseyside.

“It’s a special moment for me standing here with the gold medal again,” he said.

“I’m just proud and happy. I think I contributed my part to the title.”

Shaqiri is contracted at Liverpool until 2023, and given his ability to provide a different threat from the bench it seems unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would be keen to lose him.

He now has a second Champions League medal to add to his title with Bayern Munich in 2013, and will be looking to add a second Club World Cup win as Liverpool travel to Qatar in December.

Before then, though, he turns his attention to international duty as Switzerland travel to the Nations League finals to play Portugal on Wednesday.

If he can help his side to victory, he would likely come up against some Liverpool team-mates in the final, with England and the Netherlands doing battle on Thursday.

About the author
The42 Team

