'We've nothing really to lose' - Zac Ward looking forward to another crack at Bordeaux

ZAC WARD IS well up for a second tilt at star-laden Bordeaux-Begles this weekend in the last 16 of the Champions Cup and especially so after the 26-year-old made his Ulster debut against the same opposition last December in Belfast.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash at Stade Chaban-Delmas, Ward has already featured six times for Ulster since his conversion to the 15-a-side game, following last summer’s Olympics, while also learning to become a winger in Richie Murphy’s squad.

Having faced off against Damian Penaud, who scored one of Bordeaux’s six tries from their 40-19 pool stage victory over the northern province, Ward certainly knows what to expect when the sides meet again but refuses to accept that Ulster are facing another heavy defeat.

“We’ve nothing really to lose,” says the former Ireland Sevens star.

Zac Ward scoring his first Ulster try last Friday. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

“I think everyone outside of our group has kind of written us off already, but we’re not afraid of the challenge. We know it’s going to be difficult but it’s knockout rugby — anything can happen,” Ward insisted as Ulster prepare to also deal with Louis Bielle-Biarrey and a host of other world-class performers.

“Coming straight in out of Sevens into the 15s game, I didn’t really expect to be playing in any of the big European games and now to be playing in our biggest game of the season is a bit of a ‘pinch-me’ moment,” said Ward.

“I’ve had great experiences playing in France before,” he added of his time at the Olympics, “so hopefully this can be another one just like that.”

“I mean, it (Bordeaux) might be a little bit of a different setting than the last time I was playing in France, but I imagine it’s going to be just as loud and I’m definitely going to be just as up for it as I was in Paris.

“This year has been a massive transition and learning experience for me, but every opportunity I’ve got I’ve been delighted with, and knockout rugby is really special, so I’m definitely excited for this weekend.”

Ward featured off the bench last weekend, and marked the occasion with his first Ulster try in the narrow league victory over the Stormers.

“I couldn’t hold back smiling whenever I crossed the line before I’d even put the ball down, and it was nice there were so many of the lads that had come to celebrate with me.

“It made me feel even more at home, I guess.”