Dublin: 18 °C Friday 14 August, 2020
Tuohy celebrates AFL appearance milestone with big win for Geelong over league leaders

Tuohy and Irish team-mate Mark O’Connor were part of a success that saw Geelong have 60 points to spare over Port Adelaide.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 14 Aug 2020, 7:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,825 Views 1 Comment
ZACH TUOHY CELEBRATED his AFL appearance milestone by helping his Geelong side defeat the table-toppers Port Adelaide today.

Portlaoise native Tuohy and his Irish team-mate, Kerry’s Mark O’Connor, were both in action as they ran out comprehensive winners by 91-31 at the Metricon Stadium in a game played earlier today.

The game saw Tuohy line out for the 198th time in AFL action, moving him ahead of Kerry’s Tadhg Kennelly and into second place in the AFL appearance list for Irish players, behind the great Jim Stynes who amassed 246 appearances during his career.

Tom Hawkins was the star with six goals for the Geelong Cats, who now sit in joint second place, four points behind leaders Port Adelaide.

Next up they will meet Adelaide Crows on Sunday 23 August and the following weekend Tuohy could be in line to become only the second Irish player ever to reach the 200 appearance mark in the AFL.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

