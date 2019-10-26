This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ross Byrne penalty the only score as Leinster prevail in dull affair against Zebre

Leo Cullen’s side extended their lead at the top of Conference A after a low-scoring victory in Parma.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 7:25 PM
55 minutes ago 4,856 Views 13 Comments
https://the42.ie/4868690
Byrne managed the only score at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.
Image: Federico Matteucci/INPHO
Byrne managed the only score at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.
Byrne managed the only score at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.
Image: Federico Matteucci/INPHO

Zebre 0

Leinster 3

ROSS BYRNE’S FIRST-HALF penalty was the only score on offer on Saturday evening as Leinster prevailed 3-0 in a low-scoring affair against Zebre.

Leo Cullen’s side came into this weekend’s Guinness Pro14 clash with a perfect record having already seen off Benetton, Ospreys and Edinburgh.

The defending champions came back refreshed from a week off and got back to winning ways with a battling performance at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in a game which failed to inspire.

Early pressure saw Scott Penny and Michael Bent come close to an opening try deep inside the Italian’s 22.

ross-molony-wins-a-line-out Ross Molony wins a line-out against Zebre on Saturday evening. Source: Federico Matteucci/INPHO

A brilliant grubber kick from Jamison Gibson-Park saw Cian Kelleher touch down soon after, however the 25-year-old’s effort was chalked off after a TMO as Kelleher made his first start of the campaign.

A few minutes later Gibson-Park was held up over the line as Leinster enjoyed plenty of possession and territory, but again a TMO ruled the 27-year-old scrum half’s try out.

Byrne’s penalty after 19 minutes broke the deadlock in Parma. Cullen’s side pushed to try and add to their advantage after the interval but struggled to break through a dogged and resilliant Zebre backline.

Caelan Doris, replacing Max Deegan in the second half at number eight, and Josh Murphy both came close with speedy breaks.

But neither side could add to the scoreboard in a drab affair which sees the defending champions pick up an important four points to extend their lead at the top of Conference A.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie