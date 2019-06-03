'I need to forget it as soon as possible': Zlatan Ibrahimovic dismisses incredible bicycle kick

The striker moved to the United States from Manchester United in March last year. Source: Jason Mowry

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC’S LATEST wonder-goal is one he will not allow to live long in the memory.

The Sweden great was up to his usual audacious tricks with a stunning bicycle kick in LA Galaxy’s MLS clash with New England Revolution on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic took one touch with his chest then another to set up the phenomenal acrobatic effort, which belied his 37 years of age.

However, Galaxy still slumped to a 2-1 defeat and the former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker says his wonder-goal counts for little as a result.

ZLATAN BIKES IT!!! 🚲 pic.twitter.com/60dMoXglVd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 3, 2019

“This one I need to forget as soon as possible. Even if you score a goal of the year, this is one to forget very fast,” he told reporters.

Galaxy have now lost three straight home matches to slip nine points off Western Conference leaders and city rivals Los Angeles FC.

“Maybe this is who we are, to be realistic. We have ups and downs and the reality will catch you sooner or later,” Ibrahimovic added.

“We just have to do our best and fight for it.”

