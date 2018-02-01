54 major transfers that took place across Europe during the January transfer window

Updated at 00.37
ENGLAND
- Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao/ESP to Manchester City – £57 million
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Arsenal – £56 million
- Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester United – swap deal
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United to Arsenal – swap deal
- Cenk Tosun from Besiktas/TUR to Everton – £27 million
- Lucas Moura from PSG/FRA to Tottenham – £25 million
- Theo Walcott from Arsenal to Everton – £25 million
- Guido Carrillo from Monaco/FRA to Southampton – undisclosed
- Emerson Palmieri from Roma/ITA to Chelsea – £17.6 million
- Ross Barkley from Everton to Chelsea – £15 million
- Virgil Van Dijk – from Southampton to Liverpool – £75 million
- Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven to Brighton and Hove Albion – £14 million
- Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool to West Bromwich Albion – loan
- Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona/ESP to Watford – loan
- Joao Mario from Inter Milan/ITA to Southampton – loan
- Andre Ayew from West Ham to Swansea – undisclosed
- Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray/TUR to Stoke – £14 million
SPAIN
- Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool/ENG to Barcelona – 160 million euros
- Diego Costa from Chelsea/ENG to Atletico Madrid – 60 million euros
- Vitolo from Sevilla to Atletico Madrid – 37.5 million euros
- Inigo Martinez from Real Sociedad to Athletic Bilbao – 32 million euros
- Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning/CHN to Villarreal – 15 million euros
- Francis Coquelin from Arsenal/ENG to Valencia – undisclosed
- Yerry Mina from Palmeiras/BRA to Barcelona – 11.8 million euros
- Guilherme Arana from Corinthians/BRA to Sevilla – 11 million euros
- Marc Bartra from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Real Betis – undisclosed
- Hector Moreno from Roma/ITA to Real Sociedad – six million euros
- Roque Mesa from Swansea City/ENG to Sevilla – loan
- Sandro Ramirez from Everton/ENG to Sevilla – loan
- Giampaolo Pazzini from Verona/ITA to Levante – loan
GERMANY
- Manuel Akanji from Basel/SUI to Borussia Dortmund – 21.5 million euros
- Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich – 13 million euros
- Mario Gomez from Wolfsburg to VfB Stuttgart – 3 million euros
- Admir Mehmedi from Bayer Leverkusen to Wolfsburg – undisclosed
- Renato Steffen from Basel/SUI to Wolfsburg – undisclosed
- Nigel de Jong from Galatasaray/TUR to Mainz – free
- Leon Goretzka from Schalke to Bayern Munich – freedom of contract from July
- Mark Uth from Hoffenheim to Schalke – freedom of contract from July
- Abdul Rahman Baba from Chelsea/ENG to Schalke – loan
- Marko Pjaca from Juventus/ITA to Schalke – loan
ITALY
- Bryan Dabo from Saint-Etienne/FRA to Fiorentina – undisclosed
- Martin Caceres from Verona to Lazio – undisclosed
- Rafinha from Barcelona/ESP to Inter Milan – loan
- Lisandro Lopez from Benfica/POR to Inter Milan – loan
- Jonathan Silva from Sporting Lisbon/POR to Roma – loan
FRANCE
- Pietro Pellegri from Genoa/ITA to Monaco – 25 million euros
- Martin Terrier from Lille to Lyon – 15 million euros including bonuses (loaned to Strasbourg until end of season)
- Diafra Sakho from West Ham United/ENG to Rennes – undisclosed
- Lassana Diarra to Paris Saint-Germain – free
- Yann M’Vila from Rubin Kazan/RUS to Saint-Etienne – free
- Neven Subotic from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Saint-Etienne – free
- Leo Dubois from Nantes to Lyon – freedom of contract from July
- Paul-Georges Ntep from Wolfsburg/GER to Saint-Etienne – loan
- Mathieu Debuchy from Arsenal/ENG to Saint-Etienne – free
