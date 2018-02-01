  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 1 February, 2018
54 major transfers that took place across Europe during the January transfer window

Aymeric Laporte to Manchester City from Athletic Bilbao for £57 million was among the big-money deals.

By AFP Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 12:02 AM
10 hours ago 5,308 Views 1 Comment
Aymeric Laporte made his debut for Man City on Wednesday night.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Aymeric Laporte made his debut for Man City on Wednesday night.
Aymeric Laporte made his debut for Man City on Wednesday night.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

Updated at 00.37

ENGLAND

- Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao/ESP to Manchester City – £57 million

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Arsenal – £56 million

- Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester United – swap deal

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United to Arsenal – swap deal

- Cenk Tosun from Besiktas/TUR to Everton – £27 million

- Lucas Moura from PSG/FRA to Tottenham – £25 million

- Theo Walcott from Arsenal to Everton – £25 million

- Guido Carrillo from Monaco/FRA to Southampton – undisclosed

- Emerson Palmieri from Roma/ITA to Chelsea – £17.6 million

- Ross Barkley from Everton to Chelsea – £15 million

- Virgil Van Dijk – from Southampton to Liverpool – £75 million

- Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven to Brighton and Hove Albion – £14 million

- Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool to West Bromwich Albion – loan

- Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona/ESP to Watford – loan

- Joao Mario from Inter Milan/ITA to Southampton – loan

- Andre Ayew from West Ham to Swansea – undisclosed

- Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray/TUR to Stoke – £14 million

SPAIN

- Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool/ENG to Barcelona – 160 million euros

- Diego Costa from Chelsea/ENG to Atletico Madrid – 60 million euros

- Vitolo from Sevilla to Atletico Madrid – 37.5 million euros

- Inigo Martinez from Real Sociedad to Athletic Bilbao – 32 million euros

- Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning/CHN to Villarreal – 15 million euros

- Francis Coquelin from Arsenal/ENG to Valencia – undisclosed

- Yerry Mina from Palmeiras/BRA to Barcelona – 11.8 million euros

- Guilherme Arana from Corinthians/BRA to Sevilla – 11 million euros

- Marc Bartra from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Real Betis – undisclosed

- Hector Moreno from Roma/ITA to Real Sociedad – six million euros

- Roque Mesa from Swansea City/ENG to Sevilla – loan

- Sandro Ramirez from Everton/ENG to Sevilla – loan

- Giampaolo Pazzini from Verona/ITA to Levante – loan

GERMANY

- Manuel Akanji from Basel/SUI to Borussia Dortmund – 21.5 million euros

- Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich – 13 million euros

- Mario Gomez from Wolfsburg to VfB Stuttgart – 3 million euros

- Admir Mehmedi from Bayer Leverkusen to Wolfsburg – undisclosed

- Renato Steffen from Basel/SUI to Wolfsburg – undisclosed

- Nigel de Jong from Galatasaray/TUR to Mainz – free

- Leon Goretzka from Schalke to Bayern Munich – freedom of contract from July

- Mark Uth from Hoffenheim to Schalke – freedom of contract from July

- Abdul Rahman Baba from Chelsea/ENG to Schalke – loan

- Marko Pjaca from Juventus/ITA to Schalke – loan

ITALY 

- Bryan Dabo from Saint-Etienne/FRA to Fiorentina – undisclosed

- Martin Caceres from Verona to Lazio – undisclosed

- Rafinha from Barcelona/ESP to Inter Milan – loan

- Lisandro Lopez from Benfica/POR to Inter Milan – loan

- Jonathan Silva from Sporting Lisbon/POR to Roma – loan

FRANCE

- Pietro Pellegri from Genoa/ITA to Monaco – 25 million euros

- Martin Terrier from Lille to Lyon – 15 million euros including bonuses (loaned to Strasbourg until end of season)

- Diafra Sakho from West Ham United/ENG to Rennes – undisclosed

- Lassana Diarra to Paris Saint-Germain – free

- Yann M’Vila from Rubin Kazan/RUS to Saint-Etienne – free

- Neven Subotic from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Saint-Etienne – free

- Leo Dubois from Nantes to Lyon – freedom of contract from July

- Paul-Georges Ntep from Wolfsburg/GER to Saint-Etienne – loan

- Mathieu Debuchy from Arsenal/ENG to Saint-Etienne – free

