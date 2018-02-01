54 major transfers that took place across Europe during the January transfer window

Aymeric Laporte made his debut for Man City on Wednesday night.

Aymeric Laporte made his debut for Man City on Wednesday night.

Updated at 00.37

ENGLAND

- Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao/ESP to Manchester City – £57 million

- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Arsenal – £56 million

- Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester United – swap deal

- Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United to Arsenal – swap deal

- Cenk Tosun from Besiktas/TUR to Everton – £27 million

- Lucas Moura from PSG/FRA to Tottenham – £25 million

- Theo Walcott from Arsenal to Everton – £25 million

- Guido Carrillo from Monaco/FRA to Southampton – undisclosed

- Emerson Palmieri from Roma/ITA to Chelsea – £17.6 million

- Ross Barkley from Everton to Chelsea – £15 million

- Virgil Van Dijk – from Southampton to Liverpool – £75 million

- Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven to Brighton and Hove Albion – £14 million

- Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool to West Bromwich Albion – loan

- Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona/ESP to Watford – loan

- Joao Mario from Inter Milan/ITA to Southampton – loan

- Andre Ayew from West Ham to Swansea – undisclosed

- Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray/TUR to Stoke – £14 million

SPAIN

- Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool/ENG to Barcelona – 160 million euros

- Diego Costa from Chelsea/ENG to Atletico Madrid – 60 million euros

- Vitolo from Sevilla to Atletico Madrid – 37.5 million euros

- Inigo Martinez from Real Sociedad to Athletic Bilbao – 32 million euros

- Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning/CHN to Villarreal – 15 million euros

- Francis Coquelin from Arsenal/ENG to Valencia – undisclosed

- Yerry Mina from Palmeiras/BRA to Barcelona – 11.8 million euros

- Guilherme Arana from Corinthians/BRA to Sevilla – 11 million euros

- Marc Bartra from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Real Betis – undisclosed

- Hector Moreno from Roma/ITA to Real Sociedad – six million euros

- Roque Mesa from Swansea City/ENG to Sevilla – loan

- Sandro Ramirez from Everton/ENG to Sevilla – loan

- Giampaolo Pazzini from Verona/ITA to Levante – loan

GERMANY

- Manuel Akanji from Basel/SUI to Borussia Dortmund – 21.5 million euros

- Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich – 13 million euros

- Mario Gomez from Wolfsburg to VfB Stuttgart – 3 million euros

- Admir Mehmedi from Bayer Leverkusen to Wolfsburg – undisclosed

- Renato Steffen from Basel/SUI to Wolfsburg – undisclosed

- Nigel de Jong from Galatasaray/TUR to Mainz – free

- Leon Goretzka from Schalke to Bayern Munich – freedom of contract from July

- Mark Uth from Hoffenheim to Schalke – freedom of contract from July

- Abdul Rahman Baba from Chelsea/ENG to Schalke – loan

- Marko Pjaca from Juventus/ITA to Schalke – loan

ITALY

- Bryan Dabo from Saint-Etienne/FRA to Fiorentina – undisclosed

- Martin Caceres from Verona to Lazio – undisclosed

- Rafinha from Barcelona/ESP to Inter Milan – loan

- Lisandro Lopez from Benfica/POR to Inter Milan – loan

- Jonathan Silva from Sporting Lisbon/POR to Roma – loan

FRANCE

- Pietro Pellegri from Genoa/ITA to Monaco – 25 million euros

- Martin Terrier from Lille to Lyon – 15 million euros including bonuses (loaned to Strasbourg until end of season)

- Diafra Sakho from West Ham United/ENG to Rennes – undisclosed

- Lassana Diarra to Paris Saint-Germain – free

- Yann M’Vila from Rubin Kazan/RUS to Saint-Etienne – free

- Neven Subotic from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Saint-Etienne – free

- Leo Dubois from Nantes to Lyon – freedom of contract from July

- Paul-Georges Ntep from Wolfsburg/GER to Saint-Etienne – loan

- Mathieu Debuchy from Arsenal/ENG to Saint-Etienne – free

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):