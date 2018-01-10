  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Massive' signing for Sligo Rovers as they capture former Liverpool youngster

Adam Morgan has signed for Gerard Lyttle’s side ahead of the 2018 season.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 8:49 PM
Adam Morgan in action for Liverpool in 2012.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER LIVERPOOL FIRST-team player Adam Morgan has signed for Sligo Rovers ahead of the 2018 season, subject to international clearance.

Bit O’Red manager Gerard Lyttle hailed the signing as a ‘massive’ one for the club as he prepares for his second season in charge of the Westerners.

23-year-old Morgan started his career at Liverpool, making three Europa League appearances in 2012/13 and featuring on their pre-season US tour.

The highly-rated teenager played under Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

From there, the striker moved to then-Championship outfit Yeovil Town before several more switches down the tiers, including stints at Rotherham, Accrington Stanley and Scottish side St Johnstone.

He’s played his fair share in the English non-league, finding goalscoring from while at Curzon Ashton and Halifax Town.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Morgan told Sligo Rovers’ official website as the news was confirmed this evening.

“The move has been on the cards for a while now. It’s the manager that has convinced me to come. I knew there was interest from Sligo and Craig Roddan who is a friend of mine had been speaking to me about possibly come here when it emerged.

“But Gerard (Lyttle) was so keen to get me over and it sealed it for me to move. I really like the way he speaks about football and the passion he has for the game. You can tell he is just a really nice man as well and that he wants to be successful with Sligo.

“He told me what he wants from me and what I can contribute to Sligo Rovers and I really want to fulfil that. I made my name scoring goals. That’s what I’m here to do. I feel fit and sharp and I’m looking forward to the pre-season matches.

“The thought of coming to Sligo and scoring goals is something I’m excited about. It was a no-brainer and I think I’ll fit in well. I can contribute other parts of the game in attack as well but scoring goals is what I do best.

“I know Sligo had been doing well winning trophies a few years ago and have been looking to improve in the last couple of years since that came to an end. It seems they have been crying out for a goalscorer too.

“If I play games I will score. I want to help the team get back to a higher level in the table.”

Sligo secured top-flight status for 2018 following a run-in which featured three wins and two draws in their last seven games.

In a repeat pairing from the 2017 season’s opening day, Sligo face Limerick, but on this occasion Rovers play host at the Showgrounds on 17 February.

Gerard Lyttle Gerard Lyttle. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Lyttle, who led a lengthy pursuit for the striker, added: “It’s a massive signing for us. For a player so young he has great experience and at one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“He is well-coached and with respect to the players we’ve had, I don’t think Sligo Rovers have had a finisher like him since a Danny North or Mark Quigley. He’s a fox in the box type player and I think it’ll suit what we have here.

“It took a long time to get the deal done with the parties and in the time spent doing so, I feel we’ve had some great good conversations and there is an understanding there with Adam already that we can build on.

“I want to get the best out of him, he’ll be a great lad for our changing room and the supporters will be excited about a player like Adam being here.”

