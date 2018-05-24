Cork's Alan Cadogan ruled out for rest of the season - reports

CORK HURLING BOSS John Meyler will have to plan without forward Alan Cadogan for the rest of the year.

The Irish Examiner’s Michael Moynihan reports that the Douglas man is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he underwent surgery on a knee injury this week.

The 25-year-old missed the Rebels’ Munster championship win against Clare on Sunday at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The provincial champions face Tipperary in Thurles this weekend.