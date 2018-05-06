  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Waterford keep winning but Reynolds continues to rule them out of title race

The Blues boss is playing down their chances of winning a first league title for the club since 1973.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 6 May 2018, 8:20 AM
25 minutes ago 207 Views No Comments
Waterford manager Alan Reynolds.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THEIR OUTSTANDING FORM at the RSC in 2018 has produced home victories over the four clubs who will represent the SSE Airtricity League in Europe this year, but Waterford manager Alan Reynolds is still not entertaining talk of a title challenge.

Playing in the top flight of Irish football for the first time in a decade, wins over Derry City, Shamrock Rovers, Cork City and Dundalk suggest that the top two who dominated Irish football since 2o14 have finally got some company in the title race.

With Izzy Akinade scoring a brace, Friday’s 2-1 triumph at the expense of Dundalk saw Waterford draw level with the Lilywhites on 31 points, while champions Cork City are three points further ahead at the summit following yesterday’s defeat of Limerick.

“I don’t think so,” said Reynolds, when asked if he’s ready to admit that his team are finally in contention to end Waterford’s 45-year wait for a league title. Friday’s win over Dundalk came on the back of a 1-0 away victory against Bohemians.

Admittedly, the depth of Waterford’s squad will be put to the test as the season progresses. They travel to Sligo on Tuesday for an EA Sports Cup quarter-final, before making the journey to Dublin next Friday to take on Shamrock Rovers in the Premier Division.

“We’re just looking at every game and we’ll deal with next week against Rovers. We’re short on numbers with the number of games we’re playing. You’ll be hit somewhere.

“Look, I’m delighted with [Friday's] performance, delighted with the character we had. Against Bohs on Monday, we rode our luck and scraped through. We rode our luck a little bit [against Dundalk] at times too but we’re delighted.”

Aided by the financial backing of former Ireland U21 international Lee Power — the chairman of English club Swindon Town who took control of Waterford in November 2016 — the Blues have undergone a sizeable transformation over the last 18 months.

Izzy Akinade celebrates scoring his sides second goal Waterford players celebrate after Izzy Akinade's second goal against Dundalk on Friday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Reynolds added: “I want the players to enjoy it. I’m not going in there saying you can’t win the league or qualify for Europe, or whatever. I want them to enjoy their football so wherever that takes us, it takes us.

“We can compete with any team on our night, but we need to be at it on a regular basis and we’re talking about squads and budgets. We’re a bit behind other teams but I want them to enjoy that. If you can’t enjoy games like that, you’re in the wrong game.”

One hurdle that Waterford are likely to encounter is the fact that two of their key players, who are with the club on loan, are due to return to their parent clubs at the end of June.

Reynolds says goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux will definitely be heading back to Swindon Town, but he intimated that there’s a possibility of extending the stay of striker Courtney Duffus, who’s contracted to Oldham Athletic.

“It’s a conversation with Oldham, Courtney and his agent,” Reynolds explained. “He is enjoying his football. For me, he doesn’t need go back over there and get lost in it and not play. We’ve given him that. I think he’s improved and gotten better.

“We’ll deal with it over the next few weeks.”

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

