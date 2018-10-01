This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Out-of-sorts Sanchez a prime example of Man United's growing problems

The Chilean was left out by Jose Mourinho over the weekend, and he has endured a torrid time since joining from Arsenal.

By AFP Monday 1 Oct 2018, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,345 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4262665
He wasn't in the squad for Saturday's defeat to West Ham.
Image: Martin Rickett
He wasn't in the squad for Saturday's defeat to West Ham.
He wasn't in the squad for Saturday's defeat to West Ham.
Image: Martin Rickett

MANCHESTER UNITED BELIEVED they were closing the gap on “noisy neighbours” Manchester City when they beat the Premier League champions to the signature of Alexis Sanchez just nine months ago.

But as the Red Devils slumped to a third defeat just seven games into the new league season at West Ham on Saturday to already fall nine points adrift of City, Sanchez was nowhere to be seen.

That the Chilean was deemed not good enough to make Jose Mourinho’s 18-man squad for such a shambolic display at the London Stadium speaks volumes for Sanchez’s slide since joining United in January.

Prolific in four years at Arsenal and three seasons with Barcelona before then, Sanchez has scored just three times in 23 appearances under Mourinho — none of which have come this season.

Mourinho’s power battle with £89 million midfielder Paul Pogba has drawn the spotlight from Sanchez. But Mourinho’s patience with the other marquee signing of his time in charge at Old Trafford ran out this week.

Sanchez was hauled off during a 1-1 draw with Wolves last weekend.

He was then reportedly admonished by Mourinho in front of his team-mates for his poor form and was the only outfield player who travelled to London for the West Ham debacle left out of the matchday squad.

“Look for how many months are people asking for (Anthony) Martial, Martial, Martial and saying how Alexis isn’t playing well enough,” said Mourinho justifying his decision. “This week it was time to agree and leave Alexis out.”

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Old Trafford Mourinho took Sanchez off against Wolves. Source: Martin Rickett

Sanchez wouldn’t be the first creative player Mourinho has failed to get the best out of. United’s fiercest rivals City and Liverpool have benefited from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne being discarded by the Portuguese during his time at Chelsea.

When imploring Mourinho to attack more after being held by Wolves, Pogba defended Sanchez’s struggles to adapt from the more open football played at Barca and Arsenal.

“When you play a long time with another team and you play different football in that other team you have some kind of adaptation that you have to have,” said the Frenchman.

Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford may be running out, particularly if he fails to summon a response when United host Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

However, the difference in the fanfare that greeted Sanchez’s signing and his production on the pitch is emblematic of the waste that is leaving United trailing in City’s wake.

Courted by his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, United boasted of dealing a blow to City in the transfer market and of generating more social media traffic than Neymar’s world record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet, that victory has proved a hollow and expensive one.

United’s accounts last week revealed an 11 percent rise in their wage bill taking it to £295.9m, £36m more than City’s.

Much of that went on handing Sanchez reportedly the most lucrative contract in Premier League history worth a reported £400,000 a week plus bonuses.

United remain the world’s richest club for now, but that is not being reflected on the field for frustrated fans more interested in points than profits.

The club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has put his faith in Mourinho, but his trust runs out quickly when missing out on the riches of Champions League.

David Moyes and Louis van Gaal were both dismissed after failing to qualify and United are already five points off the top four.

Another route into the Champions League is by winning the competition.

United currently look far from contenders, but they can take a huge step towards the last 16 by moving six points clear of Valencia in Group H on Tuesday.

It is the type of game Sanchez was signed for. Whether he even starts will say much about his future so long as Mourinho remains in charge.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'
    Maradona urges Messi to retire from Argentina duty: 'The U15s lose and it's his fault'
    Ligue 1 game stopped for over 20 minutes due to crowd trouble as rivals clash for first time since '93
    Sam Vokes the match-winner for Burnley as Cardiff slip to fourth successive defeat
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    United defender shifts blame away from Mourinho after 'awful' West Ham loss
    United have ‘big decision’ to make over Mourinho – Ferdinand fears worst season ever
    He can't make Man Utd win on his own – France boss defends Pogba
    MUNSTER
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    Leavy, Ryan and McGrath back to boost Leinster for Munster showdown
    'The challenge is to do it against the best club team in Europe and possibly the world'
    'With the injury to Conor it was important to get a world-class player in'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie