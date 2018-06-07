This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Amazon breaks the Sky and BT Sport Premier League duopoly with live rights deal

The US company will livestream 20 matches per season from 2019/20 onwards.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 5,355 Views 16 Comments
Fans will be able to watch more games live than ever before as part of the new deals announced today.
Image: Laurence Griffiths
Fans will be able to watch more games live than ever before as part of the new deals announced today.
Fans will be able to watch more games live than ever before as part of the new deals announced today.
Image: Laurence Griffiths

ONLINE STREAMING SERVICE Amazon continued its major move into the sports broadcasting market, by breaking the dominance of Sky Sports and BT Sport to win the right to show 20 Premier League matches per season for three years from 2019/20 onwards.

The US company is the first to break up the previous duopoly of Sky and BT Sport and will exclusively livestream all 10 matches over one Bank Holiday weekend and another 10 during one midweek fixture programme.

Sky and BT will nevertheless continue to show the vast majority of live matches, with 128 and 52 respectively throughout the course of the season in new three-year broadcasting deals announced by the Premier League today.

As part of its package, Amazon will have exclusive access to 20 matches per season comprising two full fixture rounds — the first December midweek round and the festive Bank Holiday round.

It will be the first time a full round of Premier League fixtures will be broadcast live in the UK and Ireland, and in addition Amazon Prime members will be able to watch weekly highlights of all top-flight games throughout the season.

A monthly subscription for Amazon Prime Video is currently €5.99.

“Amazon is an exciting new partner for the Premier League and we are very pleased they have chosen to invest in these rights,” Premier League executive chairman, Richard Scudamore, said.

“Prime Video will be an excellent service on which fans can consume live Premier League football — including for the first time in the UK a full round of matches — and we look forward to working with them from season 2019/20 onwards.”

Amazon’s foray into the Premier League market follows their investment in other sports such as tennis and NFL, with the e-commerce giant previously announcing it has snatched the UK rights for the US Open and ATP World Tour off Sky Sports.

In a separate announcement, the Premier League also agreed that there would be a change in the distribution of money gained from the foreign broadcast deal.

The bix six clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — managed to get the necessary 14 votes out of the 20 to agree that from 2019/20, any increase in the current international rights package, will be distributed according to league position and not equally distributed between all 20 clubs as it has been up to now.

Spain down to 10th as hosts Russia go into World Cup as lowest-ranked team

Firmino brands Ramos ‘an idiot’ over Champions League final comments

