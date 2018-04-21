Amir Khan knocks out Phil Lo Greco in just 40 seconds on comeback

AMIR KHAN RETURNED from a two-year ring absence with an explosive first-round destruction of Canadian Phil Lo Greco at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

After a tidy left uppercut, the blistering Khan dropped a bemused-looking Lo Greco with a jab-right hand combination mere moments after the opening bell.

The 31-year-old former world champion followed up on the knockdown with an almost maniacal assault against the ropes: Lo Greco swallowed a couple while slumped backwards before collapsing to his knees under fire. Referee Victor Loughlin waved off the contest as the stunned ‘Italian Sensation’ regained his senses.

Khan, campaigning at welterweight, and arch nemesis Kell Brook – now up at light-middle – had a verbal exchange in the ring afterwards where each faced inevitable questions regarding a potential grudge match down the line.

Brook made light of Khan’s appearance on I’m A Celeb, exclaiming: “He can go to the jungle and chase stars all he wants, but I’ll make him see stars.”

Khan accused Brook of living off his name for years before reminding ‘Special K’ that he too had signed with Eddie Hearn, Brook’s promoter, with a few to chasing Brook for a fight.

