  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Amir Khan knocks out Phil Lo Greco in just 40 seconds on comeback

‘King’ Khan was back with a bang in Liverpool.

By Gavan Casey Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 10:38 PM
2 hours ago 5,741 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3971450
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

AMIR KHAN RETURNED from a two-year ring absence with an explosive first-round destruction of Canadian Phil Lo Greco at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

After a tidy left uppercut, the blistering Khan dropped a bemused-looking Lo Greco with a jab-right hand combination mere moments after the opening bell.

The 31-year-old former world champion followed up on the knockdown with an almost maniacal assault against the ropes: Lo Greco swallowed a couple while slumped backwards before collapsing to his knees under fire. Referee Victor Loughlin waved off the contest as the stunned ‘Italian Sensation’ regained his senses.

Khan, campaigning at welterweight, and arch nemesis Kell Brook – now up at light-middle – had a verbal exchange in the ring afterwards where each faced inevitable questions regarding a potential grudge match down the line.

Brook made light of Khan’s appearance on I’m A Celeb, exclaiming: “He can go to the jungle and chase stars all he wants, but I’ll make him see stars.”

Khan accused Brook of living off his name for years before reminding ‘Special K’ that he too had signed with Eddie Hearn, Brook’s promoter, with a few to chasing Brook for a fight.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
Sexton on Larmour: 'He backs himself... he backed himself against 10 Scarlets on the short side'
Letter from Bordeaux: Munster fans out in force in French sunshine
Talking points as Leinster thrash Scarlets to reach Champions Cup final
ARSENAL
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
'I'm happy at Celtic': Rodgers unmoved by Arsenal speculation
Carlo Ancelotti 'pleased' to be linked with Arsenal job
'It's never easy when you follow great managers at great clubs', Moyes warns
FOOTBALL
'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'
'To create that winning mentality is another four years... With me or with another'
'Tottenham can't keep doing this' – Alli in despair after FA Cup collapse
Wolves win Championship title as Wigan return to second tier
LEINSTER
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
Nacewa moving through the gears to thwart mentor-turned-tormentor Pivac
'He cleans up other people's mistakes': Sexton thrilled to have Henshaw back to battle Scarlets
MANCHESTER UNITED
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
Herrera the hero at Wembley as Man United book FA Cup final spot
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
Nemanja Matic: Pogba will improve but 'needs to take more responsibility'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie