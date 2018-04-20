  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Exeter hit out at 'disappointing' decision over Ampadu's Chelsea transfer fee

The League Two club are unhappy with the tribunal’s decision over the price of the teenage defender, who moved to the Blues last summer.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Apr 2018, 8:52 PM
26 minutes ago 1,369 Views 3 Comments
Ampadu has made seven senior appearances for Chelsea this season.
Image: Mike Hewitt
Image: Mike Hewitt

EXETER CITY HAVE criticised the tribunal over Ethan Ampadu’s move to Chelsea, declaring the outcome sends out the “wrong message” to clubs who produce young talent.

The teenage defender made the switch to Stamford Bridge last July, though the Premier League champions failed to agree a fee with the League Two club at the time.

The Professional Football Compensation Committee has ruled the Grecians will receive a guaranteed sum of £1.3 million for the 17-year-old, with the fee potentially rising to £2.5 million through additional payments.

However, Exeter chairman Julian Tagg declared he was “disappointed for football” at the final verdict.

Ampadu has played seven times for Chelsea’s first team this season, as well as making his international debut for Wales.

“Whilst the club recognise that the compensation fee is not a transfer fee, but instead to reward the club for its investment in the training and development of a proven outstanding player, and that the tribunal has awarded Exeter significant contingent sums, to say that we are disappointed is an understatement,” Tagg said in an official statement.

“We are disappointed for our fans, our academy, which works so hard on producing talented young players like Ethan, and for our management and coaching team who bring these players into the first team and beyond as part of supporting the work of the FA in its objective to produce international players of the highest quality which we believe we have done.

“However, above all, we are disappointed for football as we feel this decision sends the wrong message in terms of financial reward for those owners, chairmen, managers and coaches up and down the country who are also working as hard as us to improve their clubs by producing talented home-grown players for both club and country.

“At this stage, we have no written justification for the decision taken by the Professional Football Compensation Committee.

“We have been told that this will come within the next couple of weeks and once we receive this we will be communicating that to our supporters.”

