Cardiff close in on automatic promotion thanks to Ireland winger's last-gasp equaliser

ANTHONY PILKINGTON’S STOPPAGE-time goal snatched a 1-1 draw for Neil Warnock’s second-place side, ensuring promotion from the Championship remains firmly in their hands.

The Ireland winger came off the bench to grab a late, late equaliser after Leon Clarke had put the Blades ahead.

Sunderland’s relegation is looking likely once more after they lost at home to Sheffield Wednesday.

Chris Coleman’s side sprung a shock on Friday with a 4-1 win at Derby County, but a 3-1 reverse to the Owls has left them five points adrift of safety with only six games left.

Lucas Joao broke the deadlock 59 minutes in and, although George Honeyman’s header restored parity two minutes later, Wednesday snatched victory through Tom Lees and Atdhe Nuhiu.

Sunderland are now level on points with bottom side Burton Albion, who looked set for a vital win over Middlesbrough until Britt Assombalonga equalised in the 90th minute at the Pirelli Stadium.

QPR took a step towards guaranteeing their safety, though, as a goal and two assists from Matt Smith inspired them to fight back from 1-0 down to beat Norwich City 4-1 and move two points behind the 14th-place Canaries.

Bristol City’s hopes of a top-six finish took a blow, too, as Neal Maupay secured a deserved 1-0 win for Brentford with just 10 minutes left at Ashton Gate.

Derby ended an eight-game winless run and jumped up to fifth, Tom Lawrence’s free-kick after Alan Browne missed a penalty sealing a 1-0 win at Preston.

Millwall are one two points outside the play-offs after battling to a 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town.

Nottingham Forest’s match with Barnsley was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

