This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 15 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early

Marcos Rojo and Maxi Meza will start for Argentina against Iceland at Spartak Stadium on Saturday.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Jun 2018, 8:06 PM
1 hour ago 2,366 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4074042
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli

ARGENTINA BOSS JORGE Sampaoli denied suggestions he was underestimating Iceland after naming his starting XI for Saturday’s World Cup clash in his pre-match press conference.

The former Chile boss read out his team a day before kick-off in an unexpected move, but explained he had made up his mind on Wednesday and saw no point in concealing it further.

Marcos Rojo and Maxi Meza were the only question marks, but have been given the nod to start at Spartak Stadium against the Euro 2016 quarter-finalists.

Asked if he had revealed his team early because he did not think Iceland were particularly strong, Sampaoli responded: “No, no, no, the reason why we have named our team in advance is because we knew since Wednesday what we wanted to do.

“I’ve told you today because we have trained with the starting XI and I don’t believe it’s necessary to hide this information.

“We know Iceland’s main man, their captain [Aron Gunnarsson], is recovering from injury but they play well as a group and I’m sure it’s going to be very tough against them.

“They defend in depth and will probably play on the counter attack. Iceland will be a tough team to beat.”

On explaining the selections of Meza and Rojo, he added: “Marcos has been a possibility from the beginning, he gives us many options. He hasn’t played a lot over the last three months [with Manchester United] but we decided he was ready.

“Meza is the person we have been looking for, he’s very versatile and allows us to recover balls. He is ready and just as good as the players he plays with.”

Having fended off questions about why Lionel Messi had not fronted up at the press conference – Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico was chosen instead – Sampaoli heaped praise on the Barcelona superstar and claimed players of his calibre changed a coach’s thinking.

“It is true that the coach organises the team but the footballers create the opportunities on the pitch and if you have players like Messi then the coach has to organise players around him to take advantage of his amazing skills,” he said.

“He supports the team and the team supports him. Having a player like Leo means you have to organise the team differently.”

There has been talk of this being 30-year-old Messi’s last World Cup, but Sampaoli does not believe that places him under any further pressure.

“He’s very fit, well prepared and looking forward to this World Cup and he hopes to be able to achieve his dream,” he said.

“He’s a player who is very skilled so I don’t think he’s under pressure, he shouldn’t be under pressure, he is a player who makes people very happy with his game.

“I don’t think this should be Messi’s last World Cup. His skills and the way he plays mean that he will be the one who decides.

“He is a genius and he plays like a genius, I don’t think it will be his last.”

- Omni

Rare De Gea blunder gifts Ronaldo his second in thrilling Group B clash

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
LIVE: Portugal v Spain, World Cup
LIVE: Portugal v Spain, World Cup
Fox have apologised for broadcasting Robbie Williams sticking up his middle finger at the World Cup
Here's why RTÉ having a gender-balanced panel during the World Cup is so important
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Series on the line for Ireland in fascinating second Test in Melbourne
Sleepless nights for Schmidt, who looks to keep the wheels firmly on the bus
'Johnny is one of the toughest roosters out there. He’s the maestro'
US OPEN
Despite late birdies, Woods likely to miss US Open cut
Despite late birdies, Woods likely to miss US Open cut
Top-ranked Johnson grabs share of US Open lead
Tiger makes dreadful start as world's best toil at US Open
WORLD CUP 2018
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years
US network apologises for Robbie Williams World Cup gesture
Uruguay break Egyptian hearts as 89th minute Gimenez header snatches dramatic late win

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie