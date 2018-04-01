Aubameyang bags two and gifts Lacazette another as Stoke's relegation worries deepen

A PIERRE-EMERICK Aubameyang brace and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty, all in the final 15 minutes, saw Arsenal ultimately cruise to a 3-0 home win over struggling Stoke City.

Arsene Wenger’s men were frustrated by their relegation-threatened visitors for much of the contest, but were gifted two penalties in the closing stages to help them over the line, in a result that eases some of the heat on their manager.

Chances were few and far between in a turgid first half at the Emirates Stadium, as Xherdan Shaqiri went close early on, before Aaron Ramsey clipped the top of the crossbar in the only two clear-cut opportunities.

Lacazette, appearing for the first time since mid-February due to injury, was introduced from the bench soon after the hour and made himself a nuisance, but Aubameyang was the one to get things moving as the hosts improved in a productive second-half showing.

Arsenal captain Jack Wilshere and Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri. Source: Shaun Botterill

The Gabon international coolly swept home a penalty 15 minutes from the end after Mesut Ozil was fouled by Bruno Martins Indi, before doubling his tally soon after with a well-taken volley, making it five goals in his first six Premier League games.

Lacazette then wrapped things up a minute from time with the Gunners’ second spot-kick, scoring for the first time in the Premier League since early December after being handed the spot-kick by Aubameyang, who was on a hat-trick.

The result means Stoke remain three points adrift of safety.

