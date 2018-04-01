  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aubameyang bags two and gifts Lacazette another as Stoke's relegation worries deepen

Arsenal claimed a 3-0 win over the Potters in front of a half-empty Emirates Stadium.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 2,356 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3935358
Gunners goalscorers Lacazette and Aubameyang.
Gunners goalscorers Lacazette and Aubameyang.
Gunners goalscorers Lacazette and Aubameyang.

A PIERRE-EMERICK Aubameyang brace and an Alexandre Lacazette penalty, all in the final 15 minutes, saw Arsenal ultimately cruise to a 3-0 home win over struggling Stoke City.

Arsene Wenger’s men were frustrated by their relegation-threatened visitors for much of the contest, but were gifted two penalties in the closing stages to help them over the line, in a result that eases some of the heat on their manager.

Chances were few and far between in a turgid first half at the Emirates Stadium, as Xherdan Shaqiri went close early on, before Aaron Ramsey clipped the top of the crossbar in the only two clear-cut opportunities.

Lacazette, appearing for the first time since mid-February due to injury, was introduced from the bench soon after the hour and made himself a nuisance, but Aubameyang was the one to get things moving as the hosts improved in a productive second-half showing.

Arsenal v Stoke City - Premier League Arsenal captain Jack Wilshere and Stoke's Xherdan Shaqiri. Source: Shaun Botterill

The Gabon international coolly swept home a penalty 15 minutes from the end after Mesut Ozil was fouled by Bruno Martins Indi, before doubling his tally soon after with a well-taken volley, making it five goals in his first six Premier League games.

Lacazette then wrapped things up a minute from time with the Gunners’ second spot-kick, scoring for the first time in the Premier League since early December after being handed the spot-kick by Aubameyang, who was on a hat-trick.

The result means Stoke remain three points adrift of safety.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘VAR is a little like sex without pleasure’

Pogba has ‘no problem’ with Mourinho, side-steps Man United exit speculation

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Donnacha Ryan's Racing win in Clermont to set up semi-final clash with Munster
Donnacha Ryan's Racing win in Clermont to set up semi-final clash with Munster
LIVE: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
Leinster know only their best will suffice against three-in-a-row chasing Saracens
FOOTBALL
'VAR is a little like sex without pleasure'
'VAR is a little like sex without pleasure'
Pogba has 'no problem' with Mourinho, side-steps Man United exit speculation
Zlatan nets derby-winning brace - including 40-yard screamer - on MLS debut
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
The pain of Lyon driving Nacewa's quest to bring European success back to Leinster
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
'We've got to be smart, we've got to be physical and we've got to win big moments'
MUNSTER
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
Premature end to final European game at Thomond for emotional Zebo
The bolt from the blue that launched the career of one of Munster's last European champions
Ashton, Guirado and Nonu: Toulon name star-studded side for Thomond Park
PREMIER LEAGUE
Aubameyang bags two and gifts Lacazette another as Stoke's relegation worries deepen
Aubameyang bags two and gifts Lacazette another as Stoke's relegation worries deepen
Man City can win the title by beating United next weekend, but Pep is prioritising Liverpool tie
Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up 'dirty three points'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie