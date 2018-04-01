  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'VAR is a little like sex without pleasure'

After Monaco were left frustrated in their Coupe de la Ligue final loss to PSG, French World Cup-winner Bixente Lizarazu has offered an interesting take.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 3:15 PM
42 minutes ago 1,438 Views No Comments
Monaco players Joao Moutinho and Danijel Subasic with referee Clement Turpin during yesterday's final.
BIXENTE LIZARAZU HAS described VAR as “like sex without pleasure” after Monaco were controversially denied a goal in their Coupe de la Ligue final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco suffered a 3-0 defeat to PSG, who won the competition for a fifth successive season, though VAR played a significant role in their downfall.

The first of two goals from Edinson Cavani came from the penalty spot after a lengthy review, in which referee Clement Turpin appeared to change his mind about awarding a spot-kick only to go back to his initial decision after checking a replay.

Radamel Falcao then saw a goal disallowed for offside with the score at 2-0, although even VAR’s footage showed the decision was a close call.

And Lizarazu, who won the World Cup and European Championship with France as well as the Champions League with Bayern Munich, was left extremely frustrated by events in Bordeaux.

BT Sport. Football. UEFA European Championships. Euro 2004. Estadio Da Luz, Lisbon. 13th June 2004. France 2 v England 1. Bixente Lizarazu of France. Lizarazu during his playing days. Source: Bob Thomas/Getty Images

The 48-year-old told Telefoot: “VAR is a little like sex without pleasure. At the time of the fireworks, you are told to stop, that’s how I felt in the stadium.

Monaco fans are excited about Falcao’s goal, they are very happy and then we have to stop everything. It’s terrible, it’s very frustrating.

“The fans do not participate in anything, it’s as if you’re not important. The supporter wants to participate in the show, but we are denied that.

“We have to use the video better. It has to be explained to everyone, in the stadium and on television. We’re taking part in the same show.”

Pogba has ‘no problem’ with Mourinho, side-steps Man United exit speculation

WATCH: BT Sport’s brand new documentary looking back on Football Italia

