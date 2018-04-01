BIXENTE LIZARAZU HAS described VAR as “like sex without pleasure” after Monaco were controversially denied a goal in their Coupe de la Ligue final loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco suffered a 3-0 defeat to PSG, who won the competition for a fifth successive season, though VAR played a significant role in their downfall.

The first of two goals from Edinson Cavani came from the penalty spot after a lengthy review, in which referee Clement Turpin appeared to change his mind about awarding a spot-kick only to go back to his initial decision after checking a replay.

Radamel Falcao then saw a goal disallowed for offside with the score at 2-0, although even VAR’s footage showed the decision was a close call.

And Lizarazu, who won the World Cup and European Championship with France as well as the Champions League with Bayern Munich, was left extremely frustrated by events in Bordeaux.

Lizarazu during his playing days.

The 48-year-old told Telefoot: “VAR is a little like sex without pleasure. At the time of the fireworks, you are told to stop, that’s how I felt in the stadium.

Monaco fans are excited about Falcao’s goal, they are very happy and then we have to stop everything. It’s terrible, it’s very frustrating.

“The fans do not participate in anything, it’s as if you’re not important. The supporter wants to participate in the show, but we are denied that.

“We have to use the video better. It has to be explained to everyone, in the stadium and on television. We’re taking part in the same show.”

