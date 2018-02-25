Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva were all on target for City.
Liveblog
Hello and welcome to The42′s coverage of the 2018 Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.
We’ll have the team line-ups coming up inside the next few minutes as we continue our build-up to the 4.30 pm kick-off and we want you to get involved in the coverage.
Post your predictions for the games in the comment section below, or you can also Tweet @Shin_Farrell, who will be guiding you through all the live action at Wembley Stadium.
Man City Starting XI
Bravo, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero Subs | Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Bernardo, Zinchenko, Foden, Jesus
Arsenal Starting XI:
Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang Subs: Cech, Mertesacker, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has never lifted this trophy during his 21 years in England, and the Gunners have not won this competition since 1993.
Fans are out in force!
#YoPierre#AFCvMCFC pic.twitter.com/k0Xnv8m7HE— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 25, 2018
The teams are out on the pitch and we are ready to go!
And Arsenal get us going from the kick-off
Silva takes an early penalty for City, and it eventually comes to Sane but his shot gets blocked away for another corner.
Nice interplay there from City, as Aguero tries to weave his way through the Arsenal defence, but he can’t get enough space to release a meaningful shot.
SAVE!!
Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere powers his way into the City area, and he sends across an inviting pass to Aubameyang, but his point-plank shot in front of goal is saved.
Calls for an Arsenal penalty are waved away as Monreal goes to ground in the City penalty box.
GOAL!!!
Sergio Aguero puts Man City 1-0 up against Arsenal. Super strike to lift the ball over the head of Ospina.
Arsenal win a free-kick in a dangerous area following a challenge by Aguero on Jack Wilshere.
Nothing comes of it however, as Bravo gathers the ball with ease.
Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne wins a free for City at the other end.
Arsenal substitution:
Nacho Monreal makes way for Sead Kolasinac.
Lovely footwork from Sane, who gets the better of Bellerin, but his attempted pass across the penalty area is blocked out.
Over the bar!
Aubameyang feeds the ball into Wilshere but his shot under pressure sails over the crossbar.
Great defending from Vincent Kompany, who out muscles Aubameyang in a race for possession in the City penalty box.
CLOSE!!
Aguero brings the ball across the area and attempts a chip, which Arsenal manage to keep out.
He took too much out of the possession, and should have fed the ball to Mane who was in a better position.
Not happy with the ref! Some of the Arsenal players complain to the referee for not calling a foul by Aguero on his way to scoring for City.
Neither side are really making the most of their free-kick opportunities.
They’ve both had chances from scoreable positions, but not looking threatening.
Into the two minutes of additional time now.
HT: Man City lead Arsenal 1-0 in the Carabao Cup final.
And the second half is underway in the Carabao Cup final.
De Bruyne whips in a free, but it goes out over the endline off an Arsenal head.
The ball comes out to Kompany at the edge of the area but his shot goes wide.
City come pressing again. They’ve made the brighter start over the first five minutes of the second period.
Arsenal struggling to keep City out, as Silva lines up another corner.
CLOSE!!
Bravo comes out to try and clear the ball as Walker and Aubameyang race for the ball. He tries to kick the ball but misses it entirely and there’s a tangle for possession.
City were lucky it didn’t materialise into a goal.
GOAL!!!
Vincent Kompany doubles Man City’s lead from a corner. It was a deflected finish into the net just before the hour mark.
VINNIEE!!!!!!!!!!!! GET IN, @VincentKompany!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2018
🔴 0-2 🔵 #mancity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/215UVWsgBV
‘Don’t walk at Wembley!!’
Sky co-commentator Gary Neville is not happy with some of the Arsenal players’ attitude since conceding a second goal.
GOAL!!
David Silva riffles a low shot into the bottom corner of the Arsenal net from close range to put City 3-0 up, and that could be it in the Carabao Cup Final!!
Arsenal substitution:
Aaron Ramsey comes off for Alex Iwobi
Man City substitution:
Gabriel Jesus comes on to replace Sane as he returns from injury.
Magician in session.— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 25, 2018
🔴 0-3 🔵 #mancity 🏆 pic.twitter.com/unVS7mLfBF
Wembley is emptying quickly as we head into the last few minutes of normal time.
Arsenal had very few meaningful chances in this Carabao Cup Final.
Decent cross into the City area, but Otamendi clears it out for a corner.
Man City substitution:
Sergio Aguero comes off as Phil Foden comes in for the last few minutes.
Coming into the last minute of the three added minutes.
FT: Man City win the Carabao Cup after a 3-0 victory over Arsenal.
COMMENTS (23)