Monday 26 February, 2018
Hello and welcome to The42′s coverage of the 2018 Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

We’ll have the team line-ups coming up inside the next few minutes as we continue our build-up to the 4.30 pm kick-off and we want you to get involved in the coverage.

Post your predictions for the games in the comment section below, or you can also Tweet @Shin_Farrell, who will be guiding you through all the live action at Wembley Stadium.

Man City Starting XI

Bravo, Walker, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Danilo, Fernandinho, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Aguero Subs | Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Bernardo, Zinchenko, Foden, Jesus

Arsenal Starting XI:

Ospina, Bellerin, Chambers, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Wilshere, Ramsey, Ozil, Aubameyang Subs: Cech, Mertesacker, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Welbeck

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has never lifted this trophy during his 21 years in England, and the Gunners have not won this competition since 1993.

The teams are out on the pitch and we are ready to go!

1Mins

And Arsenal get us going from the kick-off

3Mins

Silva takes an early penalty for City, and it eventually comes to Sane but his shot gets blocked away for another corner.

7Mins

Nice interplay there from City, as Aguero tries to weave his way through the Arsenal defence, but he can’t get enough space to release a meaningful shot.

9Mins

SAVE!!

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere powers his way into the City area, and he sends across an inviting pass to Aubameyang, but his point-plank shot in front of goal is saved.

15Mins

Calls for an Arsenal penalty are waved away as Monreal goes to ground in the City penalty box.

Flag 22Mins

GOAL!!!

Sergio Aguero puts Man City 1-0 up against Arsenal. Super strike to lift the ball over the head of Ospina.

22Mins

Arsenal win a free-kick in a dangerous area following a challenge by Aguero on Jack Wilshere.

23Mins

Nothing comes of it however, as Bravo gathers the ball with ease.

Meanwhile, Kevin De Bruyne wins a free for City at the other end.

27Mins

Arsenal substitution:

Nacho Monreal makes way for Sead Kolasinac.

30Mins

Lovely footwork from Sane, who gets the better of Bellerin, but his attempted pass across the penalty area is blocked out.

31Mins

Over the bar!

Aubameyang feeds the ball into Wilshere but his shot under pressure sails over the crossbar.

37Mins

Great defending from Vincent Kompany, who out muscles Aubameyang in a race for possession in the City penalty box.

40Mins

CLOSE!!

Aguero brings the ball across the area and attempts a chip, which Arsenal manage to keep out.

He took too much out of the possession, and should have fed the ball to Mane who was in a better position.

45Mins

Not happy with the ref! Some of the Arsenal players complain to the referee for not calling a foul by Aguero on his way to scoring for City.

Arsenal v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Source: EMPICS Sport

46Mins

Neither side are really making the most of their free-kick opportunities.

They’ve both had chances from scoreable positions, but not looking threatening.

45Mins

Into the two minutes of additional time now.

45Mins

And the second half is underway in the Carabao Cup final.

48Mins

De Bruyne whips in a free, but it goes out over the endline off an Arsenal head.

The ball comes out to Kompany at the edge of the area but his shot goes wide.

50Mins

City come pressing again. They’ve made the brighter start over the first five minutes of the second period.

54Mins

Arsenal struggling to keep City out, as Silva lines up another corner.

Flag 56Mins

CLOSE!!

Bravo comes out to try and clear the ball as Walker and Aubameyang race for the ball. He tries to kick the ball but misses it entirely and there’s a tangle for possession.

City were lucky it didn’t materialise into a goal.

Flag 58Mins

GOAL!!!

Vincent Kompany doubles Man City’s lead from a corner. It was a deflected finish into the net just before the hour mark.

64Mins

‘Don’t walk at Wembley!!’

Sky co-commentator Gary Neville is not happy with some of the Arsenal players’ attitude since conceding a second goal.

Flag 65Mins

GOAL!!

David Silva riffles a low shot into the bottom corner of the Arsenal net from close range to put City 3-0 up, and that could be it in the Carabao Cup Final!!

73Mins

Arsenal substitution:

Aaron Ramsey comes off for Alex Iwobi

78Mins

Man City substitution:

Gabriel Jesus comes on to replace Sane as he returns from injury.

84Mins

Wembley is emptying quickly as we head into the last few minutes of normal time.

Arsenal had very few meaningful chances in this Carabao Cup Final.

88Mins

Decent cross into the City area, but Otamendi clears it out for a corner.

89Mins

Man City substitution:

Sergio Aguero comes off as Phil Foden comes in for the last few minutes.

93Mins

Coming into the last minute of the three added minutes.

