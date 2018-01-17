Theo Walcott completes Everton switch as £20m deal confirmed

EVERTON HAVE COMPLETED the £20 million signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

The 28-year-old makes the switch from the Gunners, signing a three-year deal, and becomes Sam Allardyce’s second signing of the January transfer window following Cenk Tosun’s arrival from Besiktas.

Walcott, who was Arsenal’s longest-serving player, scored 108 goals for the north London club but has found game time increasingly difficult to come by this season.

The England international failed to make a single Premier League start under Arsene Wenger this season in a campaign which will determine whether or not he will be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.

As a result of his limited game time at the Emirates, Walcott, who has 47 England caps to his name, has not featured for the Three Lions since their friendly against Spain in November 2016.

With his football limited primarily to cup competitions in 2017-18, Walcott has scored three goals from five Europa League starts and claimed two assists.

It is his lack of opportunity in the Premier League which has seen him decide to leave the club, however, with just 64 minutes of football, spread across six substitute appearances, to his name.

