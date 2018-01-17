  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theo Walcott completes Everton switch as £20m deal confirmed

The England striker has left the Gunners.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 6:04 PM
3 hours ago 5,015 Views 33 Comments
http://the42.ie/3802966

EVERTON HAVE COMPLETED the £20 million signing of Theo Walcott from Arsenal.

The 28-year-old makes the switch from the Gunners, signing a three-year deal, and becomes Sam Allardyce’s second signing of the January transfer window following Cenk Tosun’s arrival from Besiktas.

Walcott, who was Arsenal’s longest-serving player, scored 108 goals for the north London club but has found game time increasingly difficult to come by this season.

The England international failed to make a single Premier League start under Arsene Wenger this season in a campaign which will determine whether or not he will be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup in Russia.

As a result of his limited game time at the Emirates, Walcott, who has 47 England caps to his name, has not featured for the Three Lions since their friendly against Spain in November 2016.

With his football limited primarily to cup competitions in 2017-18, Walcott has scored three goals from five Europa League starts and claimed two assists.

It is his lack of opportunity in the Premier League which has seen him decide to leave the club, however, with just 64 minutes of football, spread across six substitute appearances, to his name.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
Championship the third-most attended league in Europe, ahead of La Liga and Serie A
'I never thought I'd get the chance to get back to this level unless I took a team up' - Lambert
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Ronaldo must focus on playing - Zidane sidesteps exit talk
Liverpool footballer Flanagan sentenced for assault
Arsenal target Malcom facing disciplinary action over video posted following Bordeaux defeat
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
Louis van Gaal says he turned down Belgium role to spite Manchester United
SIX NATIONS
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
Ireland's first opponents France name 19-year-old scrum-half in Six Nations squad
NBA
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
Isaiah Thomas turns down Celtics' video tribute after complaints from fellow franchise legend
The Cavs don't scare the Warriors anymore, and the NBA's best rivalry seems to have run its course
Chris Paul uses inside information to try sneak new team-mates into old dressing room to start fight

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie