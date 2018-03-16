  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Bayern have contacted Pochettino, claims former player

Dietmar Hamann says the German club have contemplated a move for the Spurs boss.

By The42 Team Friday 16 Mar 2018, 1:31 PM
38 minutes ago 785 Views No Comments
Mauricio Pochettino is widely considered to be one of Europe's top coaches.
BAYERN MUNICH HAVE contacted Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino with an eye to the Argentine succeeding Jupp Heynckes, Dietmar Hamann has claimed.

Pochettino has won rave reviews for his work with Spurs, turning the London club into Premier League title challengers since taking over in 2014.

That record has not gone unnoticed, with Real Madrid among the sides linked with the manager should he leave his current employers.

According to Hamann, however, Bayern are keen to turn to Pochettino if Heynckes decided to end his interim term at the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.

“I know Bayern have been in contact with Pochettino and that he was an option – and might still be,” the former Liverpool and Germany midfielder explained to Sky.

“Some say the Bayern coach should be a German, it might be one area of importance, but not the only one.

“Even Pep [Guardiola] was not perfect. It is about picking the best coach possible.

“For me, that man is Pochettino.”

While Pochettino is still waiting for his first trophy as a manager, he took Tottenham to second place in last year’s Premier League campaign to mark a second successive qualification for the Champions League.

Spurs currently lie third in the league, and narrowly missed out on a berth in the Champions League quarters after losing out to Juventus in a thrilling last-16 tie.

