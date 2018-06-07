This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 7 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork-connected Wallabies out-half Foley lauds Cheika's influence

The former Leinster head coach has brought his squad together despite a period of transition.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 783 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4055236

Murray Kinsella reports from Surfers Paradise

WALLABIES OUT-HALF Bernard Foley’s surname is something of a giveaway, although his Irish ancestry is distant enough that Saturday’s Test against Ireland in Brisbane won’t hold any particular additional meaning other than being a huge game for the Wallabies.

RUGBY WALLABIES TRAINING Foley with Israel Folau at Wallabies training this week. Source: AAP/PA Images

Foley’s connection to Ireland goes back to his great-grandparents, he reckons, but the real expert on the family tree is his dad.

“My father loves history, he has a passion for that sort of thing,” explains Foley. “So when I played in Ireland before, I went down to Cork to meet up with some of my distant, distant relatives as well as some friends I know down there.”

Foley has played against Ireland twice before and lost both of those Dublin-hosted games, a 27-24 defeat in 2016 and a 26-23 loss in 2014.

The narrow margin of those Ireland wins may provide us with some clue as to what is to come in this month’s Test series, even if Joe Schmidt’s team arrived in Australia with major confidence after their Grand Slam in March.

“Ireland have always been a force in my mind,” says Foley. “Growing up, watching them, especially when they had the likes of Ronan O’Gara, Brian O’Driscoll, Keith Wood, those guys, especially in 2002 when you beat us, and 2003 when the World Cup was on and there was that great game.

“They have always been considered a dominant team for us, always viewed as an inventive, creative side, which is a real credit to them.

“So I have always considered them dangerous and you know, their hard work has paid off in the last couple of years with what they have achieved – that win over the All Blacks, the Grand Slam, and also with Leinster being European champions, it all reaffirms how good a rugby country Ireland is.”

Bernard Foley dejected after being yellow carded late in the game Foley in 2016 during the defeat to Ireland in Dublin. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

While Ireland have been enjoying sustained success this season under Schmidt, the Wallabies’s hit-and-miss form since the 2015 World Cup – when they were beaten by New Zealand in the final – has continued.

Australia have secured just 13 wins in their 29 Tests since the 2015 World Cup, although Foley is keen to point out that the squad has been in a state of transition, with head coach Michael Cheika handing out first caps to 27 players.

The out-half’s belief is that Australia will be rewarded over the next 18 months for their efforts to blood new players and his hope is that it will start with a series success over Ireland.

The Wallabies pride themselves on being a squad that brings together players from many different cultures, including Aboriginal player Kurtley Beale, Fiji-born stars like Tevita Kuridrani and Marika Koroibete, and European-descended men like Foley.

Ex-Leinster boss Cheika, with his strong understanding of the importance of culture, remains the ideal figurehead for bringing all the pieces together.

“What he is able to do is to get everyone in the squad to buy into one purpose, one direction,” explains Waratahs playmaker Foley.

“He is very smart tactically and technically as a coach but he is also very good at gelling his squad together, just allowing guys to be themselves but also to be part of a greater purpose.

RUGBY WALLABIES TRAINING Cheika leads the Wallabies in training earlier this week. Source: AAP/PA Images

“I have a lot to do with Cheiks with the Waratahs and now the Wallabies. His ability to change firstly the Waratahs’ perception – we were underachievers at times, maybe a bit like Leinster – was impressive, and he has followed that up with his success here.

“That comes, number one, from ensuring guys work hard and, number two, getting the fundamentals right where you believe in each other, work for each other, and bond from individuals into a team.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cheika calls Latu into Wallabies squad ahead of first Ireland Test

The Uber-driving Mormon missionary who is set for a Wallabies debut

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
Hazard hones World Cup form as Belgium outclass Egypt
'Andres is an idol for everyone... He can do anything he wants' - Alonso backs star's Japan move
Leicester can be England's inspiration for World Cup glory - Henderson
IRELAND
Cheika hands out two Test debuts for first Wallabies clash with Ireland
Cheika hands out two Test debuts for first Wallabies clash with Ireland
Cork-connected Wallabies out-half Foley lauds Cheika's influence
'Whenever I put on that shirt I try and do the country proud, do my family proud'
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
HURLING
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
Young Dubs fire four second-half goals to outclass Carlow
How damaging is relegation to the Joe McDonagh Cup for Offaly hurling?
Whitely out as Dublin make three changes ahead of U21 clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie