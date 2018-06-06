Cheika calls Latu into Wallabies squad ahead of first Ireland Test

Murray Kinsella reports from Surfers Paradise

MICHAEL CHEIKA HAS called Waratahs hooker Tolu Latu into his squad ahead of Saturday’s first Test against Ireland in Brisbane after Jordan Uelese was ruled out with a knee injury.

25-year-old Latu, who has already won four caps, looks set to come straight into the matchday 23 for the Wallabies.

Latu in action against Ireland in 2016. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Rebels man Uelese was expected to wear the number two shirt against Ireland until he suffered his ACL injury, which left Cheika with two uncapped hookers in his squad in the shape of 22-year-old Brandon Paenga-Amosa and 23-year-old Folau Fainga’a.

Keen to add a little more experience to his hooking options, Cheika has turned to Latu.

“Right now he’s our most-capped hooker in Australia, so he’s got that little bit of experience playing in the big-match atmosphere,” said the Wallabies boss.

“Anaru Rangi has had a really good season with Melbourne too, so he’s definitely not out of the equation. I’m just keen for the two uncapped hookers to have a little experience around.”

Cheika and Joe Schmidt will name their teams for this weekend’s clash tomorrow.

