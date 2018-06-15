This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Leeds confirm appointment of former Argentina boss Bielsa

A highly-rated coach who has previously spent time with Athletic Club and Marseille is charged with the task of overseeing a promotion push.

By The42 Team Friday 15 Jun 2018, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 1,552 Views 6 Comments
LEEDS UNITED HAVE confirmed the appointment of former Argentina and Marseille boss Marcelo Bielsa as their new manager on a two-year contract.

The highly-rated 62-year-old, who has previously spent time with Athletic Bilbao and Lazio, has inherited the reins at Elland Road in the wake of Paul Heckingbottom’s departure.

Bielsa, who has been out of work since leaving Ligue 1 side Lille in December 2017, will be charged with the task of returning Leeds to the Premier League.

The ambitious Championship outfit are delighted to have secured the services of a proven tactician, while the South American is looking forward to testing himself in English football.

Bielsea told the Whites’ official website: “I am delighted to accept the role of head coach at Leeds United.

“It has always been my ambition to work in England and I have had several opportunities to do so during my career. However, I have always felt it was important to wait for the right project to come along and so when a club with Leeds United’s history made me an offer, it was impossible to turn down.

“I am excited for the challenge ahead and I look forward to collaborating with Victor, Andrea and Angus, as we work hard to achieve great things at this football club.”

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani added: “I am thrilled to welcome Marcelo and his staff to Leeds United.

“He is a coach that I have admired for many years and when the opportunity arose to bring him to Elland Road, we made it our top priority for the summer.

“Marcelo has a wealth of experience and he will use that to create a new culture and a winning mentality at our football club.

“I would like to thank Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear for all of the hard work that has gone into this appointment and I look forward to progressing together.”

Bielsa’s two-year deal with Leeds includes the option for a 12-month extension should all parties wish to prolong their association.

