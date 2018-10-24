Despite bright start Bohemians bow out of UEFA Youth League with defeat to Danish opponents

Bohemian FC U19s 1

FC Midtjylland 2

(FC Midtjylland advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Brendan Graham reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS BOWED OUT of the UEFA Youth League tonight after defeat to Danish outfit confirmed their loss on aggregate.

The home side started brightly in front of a large crowd at Dalymount Park, taking the lead through a first-half penalty from Ali Reghba, but conceded two second-half goals as they bowed out.

Bohs settled into the game very well with Promise Omochere seeing lots of early possession on the right and linking up well with Reghba up top.

For Midtjylland, it was Casper Tengstedt who looked an early threat for the away side but the Bohs rearguard were dogged at the back from the start dealing with anything that came their way comfortably.

With 20 minutes on the clock Bohs were unlucky with Omochere showing great vision to see Reghba’s early run behind the Midtjylland defence but Larsen recovered well to shepherd the ball out of play.

As the first half progressed Bohs began to really grow into the game playing their football with a real intensity and positive attitude across the pitch but at the same time keeping a watchful eye on Isaksen and Tengstedt who were causing the home defence some concern with their slick play and comfort on the ball.

Minutes before the half-time whistle and Bohs took the lead on the night from a Reghba penalty. Andy Lyons collected the ball and weaved his way into the box and towards goal. Before he could get too close he was hauled down by Tobias Anker with the referee having no choice but to give the spot kick. Reghba got plenty of power behind his shot nestling the ball past Olafsson and giving Bohs the lead.

Bohemians players celebrate that early goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

10 minutes into the second half and Midtjylland were level on the night with a penalty of their own. Tengstedt, their standout player from the opening half set off across the box with the ball as he tried to find a gap in the Bohs defence.

As he neared Bohan in the Bohs goal the Danish striker made contact with the keeper with what seemed like the slightest of contact resulting in a foul being given and the referee awarded the penalty kick which Tengstedt converted.

The dream turned into a nightmare for the young Irish side with Tengstedt once again playing a major part in the away side’s second goal of the night and giving Sexton’s side a huge mountain to climb.

Tengstedt received a through ball on the edge of the box from Isaken and ran right to the line before squaring a quick ball across goal. Bohs defender Mitchell Byrne was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the ball deflecting off him and straight into the net before he could do anything at all.

A very harsh finish to the game after a brave battling performance from the young Bohs side but with plenty to be positive about for the future with some really promising youngsters on display.

Bohemians Alex Kelly with Casper Tengstedt of FC Midtjylland. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bohemians: Sean Bohan; Andrew Lyons, Peter Adigun, Mitchell Byrne, Seamus Curley; Dylan Thornton, Promise Omochere (Thomas Considine 83), Alex Kelly, Steven Nolan; Ryan Graydon (Ross Tierney 70), Ali Reghba.

FC Midtjylland: Rafn Elias Olafsson; Sery Japhet Larsen, Ezekiel Victor Dawa (Antala Jibril Abubakar 53), Antonis Martis, Hautorp Martin Nicolas Madsen; Langberg Nikolas Dyhr, Casper Tengstedt (Dahl Bagger 85), Oliver Olsen, Tang Gustav Isaken (Grenaa Glessing 85); Pajbjerg Tobias Anker, Oche Sunday Odeh (Kristian Hansen 87).

