This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Despite bright start Bohemians bow out of UEFA Youth League with defeat to Danish opponents

FC Midtjylland defeated the home side 2-1 tonight.

By Brendan Graham Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 9:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,512 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4304237
Bohemians Promise Omochere with Oche Sunday Odeh of FC Midtjylland.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Bohemians Promise Omochere with Oche Sunday Odeh of FC Midtjylland.
Bohemians Promise Omochere with Oche Sunday Odeh of FC Midtjylland.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bohemian FC U19s 1
FC Midtjylland 2

(FC Midtjylland advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Brendan Graham reports from Dalymount Park

BOHEMIANS BOWED OUT of the UEFA Youth League tonight after defeat to Danish outfit confirmed their loss on aggregate. 

The home side started brightly in front of a large crowd at Dalymount Park, taking the lead through a first-half penalty from Ali Reghba, but conceded two second-half goals as they bowed out.

Bohs settled into the game very well with Promise Omochere seeing lots of early possession on the right and linking up well with Reghba up top.

For Midtjylland, it was Casper Tengstedt who looked an early threat for the away side but the Bohs rearguard were dogged at the back from the start dealing with anything that came their way comfortably.

With 20 minutes on the clock Bohs were unlucky with Omochere showing great vision to see Reghba’s early run behind the Midtjylland defence but Larsen recovered well to shepherd the ball out of play.

As the first half progressed Bohs began to really grow into the game playing their football with a real intensity and positive attitude across the pitch but at the same time keeping a watchful eye on Isaksen and Tengstedt who were causing the home defence some concern with their slick play and comfort on the ball.

Minutes before the half-time whistle and Bohs took the lead on the night from a Reghba penalty. Andy Lyons collected the ball and weaved his way into the box and towards goal. Before he could get too close he was hauled down by Tobias Anker with the referee having no choice but to give the spot kick. Reghba got plenty of power behind his shot nestling the ball past Olafsson and giving Bohs the lead.

Bohemians celebrate the goal of Ali Reghba Bohemians players celebrate that early goal. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

10 minutes into the second half and Midtjylland were level on the night with a penalty of their own. Tengstedt, their standout player from the opening half set off across the box with the ball as he tried to find a gap in the Bohs defence.

As he neared Bohan in the Bohs goal the Danish striker made contact with the keeper with what seemed like the slightest of contact resulting in a foul being given and the referee awarded the penalty kick which Tengstedt converted.

The dream turned into a nightmare for the young Irish side with Tengstedt once again playing a major part in the away side’s second goal of the night and giving Sexton’s side a huge mountain to climb.

Tengstedt received a through ball on the edge of the box from Isaken and ran right to the line before squaring a quick ball across goal. Bohs defender Mitchell Byrne was in the wrong place at the wrong time with the ball deflecting off him and straight into the net before he could do anything at all.

A very harsh finish to the game after a brave battling performance from the young Bohs side but with plenty to be positive about for the future with some really promising youngsters on display.

Alex Kelly with Casper Tengstedt Bohemians Alex Kelly with Casper Tengstedt of FC Midtjylland. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bohemians: Sean Bohan; Andrew Lyons, Peter Adigun, Mitchell Byrne, Seamus Curley; Dylan Thornton, Promise Omochere (Thomas Considine 83), Alex Kelly, Steven Nolan; Ryan Graydon (Ross Tierney 70), Ali Reghba.

FC Midtjylland: Rafn Elias Olafsson; Sery Japhet Larsen, Ezekiel Victor Dawa (Antala Jibril Abubakar 53), Antonis Martis, Hautorp Martin Nicolas Madsen; Langberg Nikolas Dyhr, Casper Tengstedt (Dahl Bagger 85), Oliver Olsen, Tang Gustav Isaken (Grenaa Glessing 85); Pajbjerg Tobias Anker, Oche Sunday Odeh (Kristian Hansen 87).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brendan Graham

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    'He has a back problem': Sarri confirms Hazard is sidelined with injury
    Klopp set to give Fabinho his big chance with midfield pair missing
    'All journalists try to hurt us, maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football'
    IRELAND
    Schmidt includes uncapped Addison as Murray misses out on Ireland squad
    Schmidt includes uncapped Addison as Murray misses out on Ireland squad
    'In the next few weeks I’ll be allowed play... The rumours were crazy' - Conor Murray
    Analysis: Beirne is a game-changer for Munster and possibly for Ireland
    JUVENTUS
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    'Men against boys' - Man United slammed by Ferdinand and Scholes
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    50 goals in 65 games for Salah as Liverpool win to top Champions League group
    Is Romelu Lukaku really the answer to Man United's problems?
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie