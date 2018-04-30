Gypsies frustrated as Duffus strike sees Waterford escape Dalymount with three points

Bohemians 0

Waterford FC 1

Aaron Gallagher reports from Dalymount Park

WATERFORD RETURNED TO winning ways on Monday night as Courtney Duffus’ sixth goal of the season put a frustrated Bohemians to the sword at Dalymount Park, pushing the Gypsies down into eighth spot, sitting above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The hosts completely dominated proceedings both in terms of possession and chances created, but struggled with a lack of clinical edge in front of goal after Duffus’ well-measured strike with 17 minutes on the clock in Phibsborough.

Like so many performances so far this season, Bohemians played with structure, purpose and showcased a determination to flood forward in attack via Keith Ward and Eoghan Stokes — but ultimately left empty handed with nothing to show for it.

Manager Keith Long was sent to the stands during a hectic second half, protesting a penalty not given after Dylan Watts went down inside the box under the challenge of defender Gary Comerford.

With the defeat his side now have just one win in their last five games — that memorable last-minute Dublin derby win over foes Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght — and remain level on points with Limerick, who sit in the doldrums of the relegation spots.

Waterford, meanwhile, came into Monday’s fixture on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Sligo Rovers. Dave Webster’s sending off in that game combined with a Kenny Browne back injury meant they were missing both of their starting central defenders, but nevertheless held on in spite of their absences.

Bohemians manager Keith Long was sent to the stands in the second half. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Bohemians enjoyed early dominance and the fact that Waterford’s winning goal came with just their second shot on target emphasised the difference in converting chances between the sides on the night.

Chilean goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was on high-alert inside the opening 15 minutes with shots from Ward, Stokes, Dinny Corcoran and fine attacking work from left-back Darragh Leahy applying early pressure from the flank.

Corcoran bagged two goals during his side’s Friday night comeback against St Pat’s in Inchicore, but it was his opposing number nine who broke the deadlock.

Former Everton man Duffus combined brilliantly with ex-Bohemians front man Ismahil Akinade inside the box, with the former then taking centre stage by beating both Dan Casey and then Rob Cornwall with a perfectly balanced dribble into the danger zone.

With all defensive lines beaten away, the Waterford forward slammed a powerful strike emphatically past Shane Supple and into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Bohemians upped the ante after the break in a dominant 45 minutes where Alan Reynold’s side were pinned back and relied on scant chances via counter-attacks fuelled through Akinade, Duffus and Faysel Kasmi.

The Gypsies came close to levelling on numerous occasions. Ward forced a superb low save from Vigouroux inside the box with a curled effort, but the night’s biggest talking point came with his manager’s dismissal moments before.

Duffus scored his sixth goal of the season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Watts went down inside the penalty area following an untracked run. Vying for possession the 21-year-old went down under a clumsy challenge from Gary Comerford.

The penalty calls fell on deaf ears, however, as referee Ray Matthews waved play on before sending boss Long to the stands for contesting the decision on the sideline.

Watching on from the Jodi Stand alongside 1,540 supporters his side continued to maintain the upper hand, but could not find the finishing touch to equalise and take a share of the spoils they evidently deserved for their efforts.

Philly Gannon and Ian Morris were sprung from the bench to find a breakthrough late on, with centre back Casey coming closest to levelling with a floated header which narrowly missed the top corner.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Keith Buckley (Ian Morris 90), Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Darragh Leahy; Oscar Brennan (Philly Gannon 85), Dylan Watts; Eoghan Stokes, Keith Ward, Kevin Devaney (Danny Grant 63); Dinny Corcoran

WATERFORD FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; Dylan Barnett, Garry Comerford, Rory Feely, Derek Daly (Sander Puri 63); Paul Keegan, Stanley Aborah, Bastien Héry; Faysel Kasmi (John Martin 81), Courtney Duffus, Ismahil Akinade

Referee: Ray Matthews

