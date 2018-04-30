  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 30 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gypsies frustrated as Duffus strike sees Waterford escape Dalymount with three points

Waterford closed the gap on Cork City to three points in third spot thanks to Courtney Duffus’ winner.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 30 Apr 2018, 9:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,063 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3985564
Courtney Duffus scored the winner as Waterford sealed victory against Bohemians.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Courtney Duffus scored the winner as Waterford sealed victory against Bohemians.
Courtney Duffus scored the winner as Waterford sealed victory against Bohemians.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Bohemians 0

Waterford FC 1

Aaron Gallagher reports from Dalymount Park

WATERFORD RETURNED TO winning ways on Monday night as Courtney Duffus’ sixth goal of the season put a frustrated Bohemians to the sword at Dalymount Park, pushing the Gypsies down into eighth spot, sitting above the relegation zone on goal difference.

The hosts completely dominated proceedings both in terms of possession and chances created, but struggled with a lack of clinical edge in front of goal after Duffus’ well-measured strike with 17 minutes on the clock in Phibsborough.

Like so many performances so far this season, Bohemians played with structure, purpose and showcased a determination to flood forward in attack via Keith Ward and Eoghan Stokes — but ultimately left empty handed with nothing to show for it.

Manager Keith Long was sent to the stands during a hectic second half, protesting a penalty not given after Dylan Watts went down inside the box under the challenge of defender Gary Comerford.

With the defeat his side now have just one win in their last five games — that memorable last-minute Dublin derby win over foes Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght — and remain level on points with Limerick, who sit in the doldrums of the relegation spots.

Waterford, meanwhile, came into Monday’s fixture on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Sligo Rovers. Dave Webster’s sending off in that game combined with a Kenny Browne back injury meant they were missing both of their starting central defenders, but nevertheless held on in spite of their absences.

Keith Long Bohemians manager Keith Long was sent to the stands in the second half. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Bohemians enjoyed early dominance and the fact that Waterford’s winning goal came with just their second shot on target emphasised the difference in converting chances between the sides on the night.

Chilean goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux was on high-alert inside the opening 15 minutes with shots from Ward, Stokes, Dinny Corcoran and fine attacking work from left-back Darragh Leahy applying early pressure from the flank.

Corcoran bagged two goals during his side’s Friday night comeback against St Pat’s in Inchicore, but it was his opposing number nine who broke the deadlock.

Former Everton man Duffus combined brilliantly with ex-Bohemians front man Ismahil Akinade inside the box, with the former then taking centre stage by beating both Dan Casey and then Rob Cornwall with a perfectly balanced dribble into the danger zone.

With all defensive lines beaten away, the Waterford forward slammed a powerful strike emphatically past Shane Supple and into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Bohemians upped the ante after the break in a dominant 45 minutes where Alan Reynold’s side were pinned back and relied on scant chances via counter-attacks fuelled through Akinade, Duffus and Faysel Kasmi.

The Gypsies came close to levelling on numerous occasions. Ward forced a superb low save from Vigouroux inside the box with a curled effort, but the night’s biggest talking point came with his manager’s dismissal moments before.

Courtney Duffus celebrates scoring goal Duffus scored his sixth goal of the season. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Watts went down inside the penalty area following an untracked run. Vying for possession the 21-year-old went down under a clumsy challenge from Gary Comerford.

The penalty calls fell on deaf ears, however, as referee Ray Matthews waved play on before sending boss Long to the stands for contesting the decision on the sideline.

Watching on from the Jodi Stand alongside 1,540 supporters his side continued to maintain the upper hand, but could not find the finishing touch to equalise and take a share of the spoils they evidently deserved for their efforts.

Philly Gannon and Ian Morris were sprung from the bench to find a breakthrough late on, with centre back Casey coming closest to levelling with a floated header which narrowly missed the top corner.

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Keith Buckley (Ian Morris 90), Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Darragh Leahy; Oscar Brennan (Philly Gannon 85), Dylan Watts; Eoghan Stokes, Keith Ward, Kevin Devaney (Danny Grant 63); Dinny Corcoran

WATERFORD FC: Lawrence Vigouroux; Dylan Barnett, Garry Comerford, Rory Feely, Derek Daly (Sander Puri 63); Paul Keegan, Stanley Aborah, Bastien Héry; Faysel Kasmi (John Martin 81), Courtney Duffus, Ismahil Akinade

Referee: Ray Matthews

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

“I walked down the road. It was the loneliest walk. I said ‘there’s 20 years of my life’”

Blow for Dundalk as key defender set for spell on the sidelines with fractured ribs

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
FOOTBALL
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
Kane narrows the gap in golden boot race in routine win for Tottenham
Roma issue no-violence plea to their fans ahead of Liverpool visit
Hitzfeld backs 'motivator' Klopp to end up at Bayern
MANCHESTER UNITED
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
Wenger surprised by Manchester United's 'classy' pre-match presentation
Fellaini the hero in stoppage time after Mkhitaryan returned to haunt United
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection
Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection
McClean insists players aren't 'snakes' for leaving West Brom once they're relegated
Liverpool midfielder Can agrees five-year deal with Juventus - reports
ULSTER
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
McFarland appointment an important step as Ulster look to rebuild
Ulster confirm appointment of Dan McFarland as next head coach
'We weren't enjoying our rugby... It has started to lift a bit of the gloom'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie