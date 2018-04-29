Blow for Dundalk as key defender set for spell on the sidelines with fractured ribs

DUNDALK FC WILL be without the services of star defender Sean Gannon until close to the mid-season break.

Manager Stephen Kenny revealed the extent of Gannon’s injury to the club’s official website today, stating that he had fractured two ribs and that he’ll be out of action for the next ‘four to six weeks’.

“Sean slipped making the challenge himself on Friday with Danny Kane,” he said.

“It was completely accidental, he just slipped and when he fell he lost his centre of gravity and he connected with Danny Kane.

“He has fractured two ribs and he was in a bit of pain. The x-ray has revealed this morning that he will be out for a little bit of time with the injury and it’s very unfortunate.”

Gannon was replaced by Stephen Folan at half time after suffering the injury in the Lilywhite’s 1-0 loss to Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

The 26-year-old has been at Dundalk since 2014, and has won three league titles with the club since then. He was named at right-back in the 2017 PFAI Team of the Season and Kenny has previously hailed him as ‘the best right back in the league’.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!