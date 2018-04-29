  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 29 April, 2018
'Easy decision' as Firmino signs long-term contract extension with Liverpool

The Brazil forward has been in superb form this season, and has been rewarded with a new deal

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,273 Views 14 Comments
ROBERTO FIRMINO HAS signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the Premier League club have announced.

The Brazil international moved to Anfield from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in 2015 and has established himself as an integral member of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Across all competitions this season, Firmino has 27 goals as part of a formidable forward line alongside Sadio Mane and PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah.

Two of those arrived in the Reds’ thumping 5-2 victory over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final last Tuesday, with the second leg to come this week in the Italian capital.

Overall, Firmino has 50 goals in 140 Liverpool appearances.

“It was an easy decision,” he told Liverpool’s official website after putting pen to paper.

“The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I’ve grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.

“Everything fits in the best possible way. My teammates are fantastic and I am very grateful to be able to play with them at this club.

“I love to play for Liverpool FC. The fans are excellent and fantastic in how they support us all the way.

“They support us throughout the games and the work they do during the match is beautiful.”

