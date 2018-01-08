  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 8 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man standing trial for bomb attack on Dortmund's team bus was motivated by money

Sergej W claimed today that he didn’t intend to hurt or kill anyone.

By AFP Monday 8 Jan 2018, 4:51 PM
3 hours ago 3,386 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3786958
Sergej W (right) pictured in court today.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Sergej W (right) pictured in court today.
Sergej W (right) pictured in court today.
Image: DPA/PA Images

A GERMAN-RUSSIAN man has admitted to carrying out a bomb attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team’s bus in an elaborate bid to make a fortune on the stock market.

“I deeply regret my actions,” said the man, identified only as Sergej W in keeping with German convention in court cases to protect the identity of defendants.

In a statement handed to the court in the western German city, he insisted he did not aim to kill or hurt anyone.

The triple blast last 11 April shattered the team bus’s windows and left Spanish international Marc Bartra, 26, with a broken wrist, while a police officer suffered inner ear damage.

Prosecutors say the three fragmentation bombs each contained up to a kilogramme of a hydrogen peroxide mixture and around 65 cigarette-sized metal bolts, one of which ended up lodged in Bartra’s headrest.

After initial fears of a jihadist attack were dismissed, W was arrested 10 days later.

Police charged the 28-year-old electrical technician with 28 counts of attempted murder as well as setting off explosions and causing serious bodily harm.

He had allegedly remotely set off the three explosive devices hidden in a hedge as the bus was leaving the team hotel for a Champions League match.

Prosecutors charge that W had sought to profit from an anticipated plunge in the club’s stock market value by cashing in on so-called put options, essentially bets on a falling share price.

He was staying in the same Dortmund hotel as the players, had a view of where the bombs went off and had bought the put options on the team’s shares on the day of the attack, prosecutors said.

W reportedly drew attention at the hotel, first by insisting on a window room facing the front and then, in the chaos after the blasts, by calmly walking into its restaurant to order a steak.

Dortmund is the only football club in Germany that is listed on the stock exchange.

If its share price had indeed plunged, W could have made as much as €500,000 in profit, say prosecutors.

Instead, W allegedly sold the options days after the attack, making just €5,900.

A day after the attack, Dortmund played their postponed game against Monaco and lost, prompting then coach Thomas Tuchel to rail against Uefa for not giving the players time to come to terms with their fear before returning to the pitch.

W faces life in prison if found guilty, although in Germany parole is usually granted after 15 years.

The trial is expected to run for 16 more days of hearings.

– © AFP 2018

Comments are closed for legal reasons 

Franck Ribery on Ballon d’Or: ‘It was as if it was stolen from me’

British ex-coach admits seven child sex crimes

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LEINSTER
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
All the Pro14 highlights as Leinster and Munster scorch into the high 30s
Leinster the clear top dogs after entertaining Pro14 inter-pro series
'He'd step you in a phone box' - Larmour clamour continues to grow
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Liverpool offer fans compensation on Coutinho shirts
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Barcelona agree record €160 million deal with Liverpool for Coutinho
ULSTER
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
New overseas out-half on the way for Ulster but Bowe injured
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie