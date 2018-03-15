Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset

RED BULL SALZBURG comfortably held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw in their last-16 second leg clashÂ to dump Peter Stogerâ€™s menÂ out of the Europa League 2-1 on aggregate.
The Austrian side, unbeaten since August, secured a shock 2-1 lead in Germany last week through Valon Berishaâ€™s double, but goalkeepers Alexander Walke and Roman Burki were equally testedÂ in this return stalemate despite Dortmundâ€™s need for at least two goals â€“ a tally they never came close to achieving.
Stogerâ€™s gameplan made it easy for the hosts, Dortmundâ€™s attempts to play the game entirely in Salzburgâ€™s half opening up space for the energetic Hwang Hee-chan to run free.
Burki twice denied the 22-year-old forward and then produced a wonderful stop to thwartÂ Xaver SchlagerÂ as the visitorsÂ somehow reachedÂ the break level on the night and still in with a chance of progression.
Their improvement after the restartÂ was minimal, though, Dortmund managing to keep Salzburg at bayÂ but doing little to muster the requisite attacking response.
Dortmundâ€™s season is far from over as they remain well placed to seal Champions League qualification, but this shock exit for one of the tournament favourites will come as a blow to Stogerâ€™sÂ hopes of staying in the dugout beyond the end of the campaign.
Meanwhile, Sporting Club Portugal, Marseille, RB Leipzig, and CSKA Moscow also went through this evening.
