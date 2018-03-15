  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dortmund crash out of Europa League as Austrian opponents cause upset

The Bundesliga side were held 0-0 by Red Bull Salzburg to go down 2-1 on aggregate.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 10:20 PM
26 minutes ago 1,178 Views 3 Comments
Dortmund's Mario Gotze.
Dortmund's Mario Gotze.
Dortmund's Mario Gotze.

RED BULL SALZBURG comfortably held Borussia Dortmund to a goalless draw in their last-16 second leg clashÂ to dump Peter Stogerâ€™s menÂ out of the Europa League 2-1 on aggregate.

The Austrian side, unbeaten since August, secured a shock 2-1 lead in Germany last week through Valon Berishaâ€™s double, but goalkeepers Alexander Walke and Roman Burki were equally testedÂ in this return stalemate despite Dortmundâ€™s need for at least two goals â€“ a tally they never came close to achieving.

Stogerâ€™s gameplan made it easy for the hosts, Dortmundâ€™s attempts to play the game entirely in Salzburgâ€™s half opening up space for the energetic Hwang Hee-chan to run free.

Burki twice denied the 22-year-old forward and then produced a wonderful stop to thwartÂ Xaver SchlagerÂ as the visitorsÂ somehow reachedÂ the break level on the night and still in with a chance of progression.

FBL-EUR-C3-SALZBURG-DORTMUND Salzburg defender Andre Ramalho and Dortmund forward Marco Reus. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Their improvement after the restartÂ was minimal, though, Dortmund managing to keep Salzburg at bayÂ but doing little to muster the requisite attacking response.

Dortmundâ€™s season is far from over as they remain well placed to seal Champions League qualification, but this shock exit for one of the tournament favourites will come as a blow to Stogerâ€™sÂ hopes of staying in the dugout beyond the end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Sporting Club Portugal, Marseille, RB Leipzig, and CSKA Moscow also went through this evening.

Arsenal see off Milan to reach Europa League quarter-finals as two-goal Welbeck criticised for dive

Griezmann produces peach of a lob and Torres bags two as rampant Atleti march into Europa League last eight

