This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He puts the fear of god in the opposition,' says Friend after relentless Aki display

The Australian was also delighted with the way his team held their nerve when Scarlets came back within six points in the letter stages.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 10:07 PM
18 minutes ago 636 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4249699
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from the Sportsground

BUNDEE AKI’S FIRST start of the season for Connacht was utterly devastating on last year’s Pro14 finalists Scarlets as they fell to a 33-20 defeat.

The centre set the tone and tempo for the Westerners from the opening minutes with powerful carries through contact. And head coach Andy Friend paid tribute to the way in which the Grand Slam winner then typified the efforts to maintain the collective energy throughout the contest.

“Our theme this week was: ‘unrelenting,’” Friend said post-match, “Bundee was unrelenting in the way he continued to put the opposition under pressure with and without the football. That gives the rest of the boys massive confidence.”

Though Aki wasn’t on the score-sheet himself, his fingerprints were all over the three-try win as he continually offered himself as a willing carrier at effective angles off playmaker Jack Carty. 

It’s put to Friend, unshakable from his quiet calm demeanour despite emerging from a raucous Sportsground, that Aki’s presence in the back-line served to raise the performance of all those around him. And it’s tough to argue that he got the best out Carty and Tom Farrell on top of delivering his own 15 carries and two clean line-breaks. 

“The other thing is, he puts the fear of god in the opposition. He’s a baller that boy. I reckon their 10 didn’t want to see another sight of Bundee Aki, which is good.”

Bundee Aki and Rhys Patchell Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Out-half Carty, who must have run Aki very close for the official man of the match award, noted that communication on top of physicality is a vital component of Connacht’s defence when Aki is on board.

In attack, the Roscommon man ensured his centre’s ability to attract defensive attention was used to create space elsewhere on the field.

“Bundee brings physicality and he’ll draw defenders and open up space on the outside,” says Carty, who kicked seven from seven off the tee during the win.

“He draws defenders and, if you keep playing him in, he’ll open up space later on.”

Through a breathless opening four-minute exchange in which both teams turned over and mounted swift attacks, it appeared as though there would be space aplenty throughout the match ahead. However, Carty’s ability to manage the flow of the contest for his pack – dominant in the set-piece and at the breakdown – tightened the game and squeezed Scarlets back into their own territory for a staggering 74% of the match.

“Jack Carty sitting beside me, his game control was excellent,” Friend said,

“We talked about it after the Zebre game, keeping that ball in front of the forwards. Tonight we did that really well – the amount of times Jack turned them and put them in the corner and we played where we wanted to play.

“Our game control with our nines and 10s, Tiernan (O’Halloran) at the back, they did a great job playing in the right areas.”

With a second win of the season leaving them nestled between Ospreys and Munster in Pro14 Conference A, Connacht are in a good place for the commencement of inter-pro action next week.

“I said to the boys in the shed afterwards: ‘enjoy that,” added Friend.

“You’ve got to enjoy it when you knock off big sides like that. We will enjoy it, we’ll temper that knowing we have Leinster next weekend and that’s our next focus.

“Really proud of the boys, especially the way they held their nerve in the last eight minutes when they came back within six points.

They’re the sort of moments which tell you whether the team’s growing or the team’s stagnant. For me, we grew.

“It’s early doors in the season, but they showed that fortitude to stick with a plan and get the last try.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho annoyed by Man United's blunt attack in Wolves draw
    Mourinho annoyed by Man United's blunt attack in Wolves draw
    Ronaldo vows to lose weight and assist training after buying La Liga club
    'It's great to be back and I just hope we get a win': Sir Alex returns to Old Trafford
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton &amp; Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    As it happened: Liverpool vs Southampton & Man United vs Wolves, Premier League match tracker
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Liverpool set club record with best start to a season after seven straight wins
    Liverpool set club record with best start to a season after seven straight wins
    Kane on target to help Tottenham end three-match losing run
    Superb Man City stuff five past Cardiff, Burnley thump Bournemouth and Vardy leads Foxes to three points
    UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE
    Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well
    Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Late drama sees Celtic claim first European group stage win in 11 matches

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie