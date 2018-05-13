I'm not alone – Klopp plays down Buvac absence

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp insisted he was “not alone” despite being without his assistant Zeljko Buvac.

The German’s long-time assistant Buvac will play no further part with the Premier League outfit this season due to “personal reasons”.

Amid reports the duo have fallen out, Buvac has also been linked with a potential switch to Arsenal, to replace outgoing manager Arsene Wenger.

But Klopp played down any concerns the Bosnian’s exit had added to his workload at Anfield.

“Is there more responsibility or stress? No, absolutely not,” he told UK newspapers.

“I am not on my own, I have still a lot of people around me, Peter Krawietz and Andreas Kornmayer’s team.

“So I am not alone. Nobody needs to worry about that.”

Liverpool are on the verge of sealing a top-four finish in the Premier League, likely needing only a point on the final day against Brighton and Hove Albion.

They are then set to leave England for warmer weather ahead of the Champions League final against Real Madrid on 26 May.

“The players will not be totally relaxed really, there will be hopefully moments when the boys can relax which is what they deserve and what they need. But we will do training too,” Klopp said.

“It’s not a camp. It’s not like we will go there and train twice a day or three times a day. It’s more to recharge the batteries. Then when we come home we have another week to prepare for the game.

“We will prepare for the game there as well. We have time together and stuff like that. We can maybe analyse stuff earlier while we are there, and there are a lot of things we can do then to get used to the situation of playing the final in Kiev.”