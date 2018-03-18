Donegal's Carl McHugh captains 10-man Motherwell to stalemate against Celtic

FORMER IRELAND U21 international Carl McHugh led the line as Motherwell earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Scottish champions Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Lettermacaward midfielder captained the side as Brendan Rodgers’ team dropped two points at Fir Park.

They continue to inch slowly towards a seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership title and a second under the ex-Liverpool boss, however the stalemate also gives hope to Motherwell of moving above Hearts and into sixth spot.

The hosts had to do it the hard way though, as defender Cedric Kipre was sent off four minutes before the interval.

There were heated tensions at the break as Well’s boss Steve Robinson clashed with Hoops captain Scott Brown seemingly in response to the midfielder’s involvement in the earlier red card.

Scott Sinclair came closest to breaking the deadlock when he found himself one on one with goalkeeper Trevor Carson, before a last-ditch tackle from defender Richard Tait denied the striker claiming his 10th league goal of the campaign.

Motherwell battled the remaining 45 minutes after the break with a man down and were rewarded for their physicality and discipline in defence with a point, having previously lost 11 of their last 14 meetings with the champions.

Former Reading player McHugh is enjoying an impressive season with the club, hitting a stunning goal to book Motherwell’s spot in the Scottish Cup semi-finals two weeks ago.

