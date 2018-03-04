Old Firm primed for Scottish Cup as Celtic and Rangers drawn together in semi-final

CELTIC WILL FACE arch-rivals Rangers in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup after the Glasgow giants were drawn together on Sunday.

Rangers sealed their place in the semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over Falkirk at Ibrox on Sunday, a day after Cup holders Celtic — bidding for a domestic treble — had seen off Championship side Morton 3-0.

Moussa Dembele bagged a brace for Brendan Rodgers’ side during the comfortable three goal win on Saturday, with substitute Odsonne Edouard adding a third.

Sunday’s draw will add an extra edge to next weekend’s Old Firm clash as Rangers attempt to close to within three points of the reigning Scottish Premiership champions and league leaders at Ibrox.

The second semi-final will see Motherwell, beaten by Celtic in this season’s Scottish League Cup final, return to Hampden for a meeting with the winner of the replay between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen at Rugby Park.

Both semi-final ties will take place at Hampden Park on the weekend of 14-15 April.

